Dr. Carla Cyrino, a dentist at Cornerstone Clinic, joins Maria Botros on this week’s episode of the Tell Me Why podcast to discuss dental hygiene and reveal the top causes of cavities.
- Dr. Carla: The most important thing is for people to brush their teeth with soft bristle toothbrushes
- I know we've been told to brush our teeth twice a day, but I would advise brushing them 3-4 times a day, says Dr. Carla
- Dr. Carla: There is no such thing as 'overbrushing' your teeth if you are brushing them correctly
- People don't need to apply pressure when they brush their teeth, they need to be gentle as if they're cleaning pearls, says Dr. Carla