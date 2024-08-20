Christine Juatas, Physiotherapist at NeoHealth, explains to Maria Botros on this week’s Tell Me Why podcast episode why physiotherapy is for everyone, not just those with serious injuries.
- Christine: Physiotherapists aid in the diagnosis and treatment of any physical problems
- When we do daily tasks repetitively, it causes micro traumas on muscle fibers, says Christine
- Christine: Physiotherapists are like detectives, they look for the root cause of a problem
- The most common cases I’ve seen in patients are knee osteoarthritis, lower back pain and cervical pain, says Christine