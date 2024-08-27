In part 1 of our Tell Me Why podcast with Dr. Haneen Jarrar, Maria Botros explores with the child psychologist the different neurodevelopmental disorders and their physiological causes.
- At the age of 6-7 we start developing ‘executive function skills’ in our frontal lobe, but children with ADHD may not, says Dr. Haneen
- Dr. Haneen: Children sometimes develop self-esteem issues or social anxiety as a result of their ADHD
- Three areas of functioning to look into when you want to know if a child has ADHD: home life, social life, and school life
- Dr. Haneen: Based on research, time in nature, undirected play, and screen time all affect the development of the frontal lobe