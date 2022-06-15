1 of 12
Racegoers pose for a picture before day two at Ascot racecourse in Ascot, England. The Royal Ascot has been one of Britain's most famous horse racing events since Queen Anne founded it in 1711.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are seen during the Royal procession. The weeklong affair is guaranteed to be attended by the majority of the British royal family. While Queen Elizabeth has yet to be in attendance, several family members have already made appearances.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Racegoers during the races.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Dramatised ridden by Daniel Tudhope in action on their way to winning the 14:30 Queen Mary Stakes at Ascot.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Racegoers arrive, on the second day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England.
Image Credit: AP
A racegoer poses for a photo, on the second day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot.
Image Credit: AP
Racegoers are seen before the races.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Racegoers pose before the races.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Racegoers arrive at Ascot before the races.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Racegoer Edite Ligere arrives for the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England.
Image Credit: AP
Zechariah ridden by Colin Keane in action during the 15:05 Queen’s Vase.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A race-goer at Royal Ascot.
Image Credit: AP