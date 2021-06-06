1 of 9
They were the best team in the English Premier League by a country mile and so it is no surprise to see Champions Manchester City dominate the end-of-season awards too with Ruben Dias, Phil Foden and Pep Guardiola all picking up prizes for the 2020/21 campaign.
Player of the Season: Ruben Dias. Having joined City from Benfica for a whopping £65m, Dias formed a rock solid partnership with John Stones at the heart of defence and beat off competition for the prized accolade from the likes of Manchester United’ Bruno Fernandes, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. In May, he also won the Football Writers' Association award.
Dias made 32 league appearances for City this season and even managed to get on to the score sheet. More importantly, the defender helped the side to keep 15 clean sheets when he played. In total, City only conceded 32 goals this season which was key to their success. With his calming influence at the back, City went on an incredible 21-game winning streak in all competitions which included 15 consecutive wins in the Premier League.
Young Player of the Season, Phil Foden: There were plenty gunning for this one including Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford, Chelsea’s Mason Mount and West Ham’s powerhouse Declan Rice but in the end, there could only be one winner, and that was City’s Foden.
The 21-year-old established himself as a key member of City’s midfield and was involved in 14 Premier League goals in 17 starts.
The England international also weighed in with nine goals and contributed five assists. And aside from that, he impressed hugely with his all-round vision, creation and tireless work rate.
He will be a key figure in England’s Euro 2020 campaign which gets underway next weekend.
Manager of the Season, Pep Guardiola: The Spaniard steered City to their third Premier League title in four years. He also secured them a fourth successive Carabao Cup title and got them to their first-ever Champions League final.
Guardiola's team boasted the most goals scored (83) and the least goals conceded (32) across the campaign. Again, there were some decent contenders for this award such as Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds were arguably the best team to watch thanks to Biesla who demanded 100% work rate from his tireless side in every match. West Ham's David Moyes did great to secure the a 6th place finish in the league while Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers kept the Foxes in Champions League contention for the entire campaign only to stumble on the final day.
