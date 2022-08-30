1 of 10
Serena Williams dons pink feather cape at Met Gala 2021.
Image Credit: Reuters
The tennis icon wore sneakers under her gown at the Met Gala 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
Serena rocked a whole one sleeved bodysuit tutu and a leather jacket at the 2018 US Open.
Image Credit: Reuters
Serena Williams shocked fans when she stepped onto court in a catsuit during 2018 French Open.
Image Credit: Reuters
Serena Williams added cropped leggings to her blue outfit at the 2016 French Open.
Image Credit: Reuters
Serena Williams hits 2015 New York Fashion Week with her fashion line.
Image Credit: Reuters
Serena Williams in a unique novelty knit dress at the 2014 French Open.
Image Credit: Reuters
Serena Williams leopard-print dress turns heads at the 2014 U.S. Open
Image Credit: Reuters
Serena Williams wore more like a shirt than a dress with purple headband matching purple sweatbands at the 2012 Wimbledon.
Image Credit: Reuters
Serena Williams in all black at the 2004 US Open.
Image Credit: Reuters