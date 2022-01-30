1 of 10
Spain's Rafael Nadal beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 7-5 to win the Australian Open men's single final on day fourteen in Melbourne.
Medvedev had taken the first two sets 6-2, 7-6 but the Spanish sixth seed won the third set 6-4 and the fourth set 6-4 to take the championship match into a decider.
Nadal reacts during the final. He was chasing a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title to break a tie for the mark he shares with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
Both players gave their all they had tennis fans inside Rod Laver Arena on their feet on many occasions.
Medvedev was bidding for a second major after his US Open title last year.
But 35-year-old Nadal proved too strong and held out for the win.
The match had everything - including a protester who jumped on to the court and interrupted play at a crucial stage of the final.
Security officials promptly made a human shield around the players as some others dragged the person off the court at the Rod Laver Arena.
Nadal refused to go down easily and stormed back to win the match and take the title which is amazing considering just a few months ago he thought his career might be over.
In the absence of the deported Djokovic and the injured Federer in Melbourne, Nadal has moved one ahead of his great rivals in the race to finish with most major men's singles titles.
