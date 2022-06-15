1 of 8
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen's contract with Brentford expires at the end of this month and there are several Premier League clubs interested in the 30-year-old star. Manchester United have made an offer to sign him and he is also being linked with Everton.
Image Credit: Pool via REUTERS
2 of 8
But the Old Trafford Club's number one summer transfer target remains Barcelona's Frankie de Jong (right). But the midfielder is believed to be happy at the Nou Camp and it will take a huge offer to tempt him to leave Spaish giants.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 8
Bayern Munich are preparing a £35 million offer for Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane. The Reds earlier rejected the German club's previous two offers for the 30-year-old.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 8
Juventus are close to agreeing a deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba who will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires this month.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 8
Everton's Brazil forward Richarlison has turned down an approach from Arsenal and would prefer a move to either Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 8
Romelu Lukaku looks set to move back to Italy with Inter Milan. The 29-year-old has had a nightmare spell in the Premier League and is pushing for a return to Serie A.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 8
Leeds winger Raphinha is a target for both Arsenal and Tottenham this summer, amid concerns Barcelona will be unable to fund a deal for the Brazil international.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 8
Manchester City will push to sign Leeds United and England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips. They will raise funds by first selling striker Gabriel Jesus with Arsenal keen.
Image Credit: Reuters