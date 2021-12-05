1 of 8
West Ham United's French defender Arthur Masuaku (left) celebrates with West Ham United's English midfielder Michail Antonio after he scores his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match against Chelsea at The London Stadium, in east London. West Ham won 3-2.
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was badly at fault for the third West Ham goal.
West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates after the match. He has guided the club into the top 4. In fact, West Ham are now just 8 points away from leaders Man City.
Liverpool's Divock Origi scored deep into injury-time against Wolves to secure a 1-0 victory.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez looks dejected after Liverpool's late winner. Wolves came ever so close in becoming the first team to keep a clean sheet against the Reds.
Manchester City claimed a dominant 3-1 win over Watford to move top of the Premier League for the first time in 2021-22.
Raheem Sterling (right) celebrates with Bernardo Silva who showed excellent skill to beat two defenders and finish well from a tight angle.
"We're an incredibly consistent team," said City manager Pep Guardiola, whose side have recorded seven consecutive wins in all competitions. "We played a really good performance and missed a lot of chances."
