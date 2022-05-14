1 of 10
Faf Du Plessis captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mayank Agarwal captain of Punjab Kings at the toss ahead of match 60 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.
2 of 10
Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow of Punjab Kings batsman enter the field to start their innings. Bairstow would get 66 runs from only 29 balls.
3 of 10
Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Bairstow.
4 of 10
Mayank Agarwal hits a boundary during the match.
5 of 10
Liam Livingstone of Punjab celebrates his half century. He got 70 from 42 in Punjab's 209-9.
6 of 10
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli look on during the match.
7 of 10
Preity Zinta, co owner of Punjab Kings watches the action.
8 of 10
Kohli of Bangalore gestures on the crease during the chase. Bangalore could only manage 155-9 in reply, with Kohli out for 20.
9 of 10
Arshdeep Singh of Punjab celebrates the wicket of Dinesh Karthik of Bangalore.
10 of 10
Punjab celebrate after beating Bangalore thanks largely to England pair Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone who helped propel the team to a 54-run success.
