There were over 60,000 England fans at Wembley ahead the Euro 2020 championship semifinal match against Denmark. They were all desperate to see an England win to take them to their first final at a major tournament in 55 years. Many of the fans present weren't even born the last time England go to the final which was in 1966 at the World Cup where they beat West Germany 4-2. It was high time to create a fresh piece of history...
Image Credit: AP
But there was plenty of Danish support inside the stadium too and although they could not generate as much noise as the English fans, they were ready to give it a good go and get behind their team who were looking to get to their first European Championship final since 1992. That year, Denmark went on to win it...
Image Credit: AP
The match began at a frantic pace with chances at either end but the deadlock was broken when Denmark took the lead following a Mikkel Damsgaard free kick.
Image Credit: AP
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had not conceded a single goal in the tournament up until this point - and in fact had just set a new record of going 725 minutes since last conceding a goal (the previous record was held by Gordon Banks at 720 minutes since 1966). Pickford was unable to save the ball even though it ended up quite central in the goal. Following the goal, he endured a rather nervous night and made several errors.
Image Credit: AP
21-year-old Damsgaard was obviously over the moon at handing Denmark the lead as they had edged the opening 30 minutes of the game but it was to swing back in England’s favour soon after.
Image Credit: AP
Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel (right) had produced an incredible save to deny England's Raheem Sterling (centre) but just 48 seconds later England were level after a Saka's cross was turned into his own net by Simon Kjaer (left).
Image Credit: AP
The first half ended 1-1 and there were plenty of nervous faces around Wembley as both sides had chances to be ahead but the second half would produce even more drama...
Image Credit: AP
Both teams made several changes in an attempt to grab the lead. England's Phil Foden was introduced as the match began to swing from one end to the other at an exhilarating pace.
Image Credit: AP
After 90 minutes the match remained at 1-1 and extra time was needed and that's when the main talking point of the match took place. Sterling appeared to be brought down in the box and a penalty was awarded. Replays suggested that the match officials had made the wrong decision but then Harry Kane stepped up only to see his tame effort saved by Schmeichel but the ball right intro the path of the striker who rammed home the rebound to give England the lead.
Image Credit: AP
It was chaotic scenes at Wembley with the 60,000 England fans going crazy in the stands while the England players piled onto Kane to celebrate. England held on to beat the brave Danes 2-1 and book their place in the final of Euro 2020 against Italy on Sunday.
Image Credit: AP
England manager Gareth Southgate could not contain his emotions at full time. He has been criticized for his team selection and tactics throughout the tournament but has got every decision that he has made correct. Now he will be plotting how to beat the Italians.
Image Credit: AP
It was a disappointing way for Denmark to bow out of the competition. It had been an emotional rollercoaster for them having lost talisman Christian Eriksen in their first match to a cardiac arrest. Thankfully Eriksen is now ok and will be proud of his team's achievement as will the rest of the country.
Image Credit: AP
England fans stand on the roofing of Leicester Square Station as they react in the centre of London after England beat Denmark. Just imagine what the scenes will be like if England go on to beat Italy in the final...
Image Credit: AP