It was a dusty and windy day as temperatures dropped to around 18 Celsius. Haze and dust blur the Dubai skyline.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Despite the weather conditions, it was business as usual in the busy city. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The strong winds led to a few trees being toppled and caused other debris to fly around.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
With the sun peeping through overcast skies and visibility reduced by winds and dust, the skyline of the city was a sight to behold on Friday.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Residents and visitors visit Burj Khalifa on Friday under an overcast sky. Winds and dust reduced visibility across the UAE.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A lone cyclist battles the heavy winds to make it back to his destination as the city gets engulfed in clouds and thunderstorm.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
UAE residents were in for a dusty and windy walk home on January 21. The strong winds are being caused due to rough seas off the coast of the UAE, both in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Cloudy skies could be seen in some parts of the city as well.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Minimum temperature in the UAE is expected to fall at night and early morning on Saturday.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News