Oliver Harris, 9 months, cries after receiving a vaccine against COVID-19 at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York.
Image Credit: Reuters
Motoring enthusiasts take part in the 'Race The Wave' classic car meet on the beach at Bridlington, Britain.
Image Credit: Reuters
Larry the cat sits at Downing Street, in London, Britain June 21, 2022.
Image Credit: Reuters
People gather to collect food aid in a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfalls in Companiganj on June 20, 2022. - At least 26 more people have died in monsoon flooding and lightning strikes in India, as millions remained marooned in the country and neighbouring Bangladesh, authorities said on June 20.
Image Credit: AFP
Firefighters operate at the site of a wildfire in Pumarejo de Tera near Zamora, northern Spain, on June 18, 2022. - Firefighters continued to fight against multiple fires in Spain, one of which ravaged nearly 20,000 hectares of land, on the last day of an extreme heat wave which crushed the country, with peaks at 43 degrees. The largest of these forest fires was still out of control this afternoon in the Sierra de la Culebra, a mountain range in the region of Castile and Leon (northwest), near the border with Portugal.
Image Credit: AFP
An instructor (C) guides passengers to do yoga while commuting on a local train to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in Mumbai on June 21, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
eople wade past stranded trucks on a flooded street in Sunamganj on June 21, 2022. - Floods are a regular menace to millions of people in low-lying Bangladesh, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency, ferocity and unpredictability.
Image Credit: AFP
Rwanda's Eloi Imaniraguha competes in a heat for the men's 50m freestyle event during the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships at Duna Arena in Budapest on June 23, 2022
Image Credit: AFP
A brig with scarlet sails floats on the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, late Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Image Credit: AP
A toddler takes part in the deer dance in a procession of Saint John the Baptist during the celebration of the saint's day in San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala, on June 24, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP