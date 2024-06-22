1 of 12
Tabuk: In Saudi Arabia, camels receive devoted attention and care from the government.
Image Credit: SPA
2 of 12
With a deep connection to the history and life of the Saudi people since ancient times, camels symbolize tradition, and the government harnesses all resources to preserve and nurture them.
Image Credit: SPA
3 of 12
The UN declared June 22 World Camel Day in recognition of the historical significance of camels, which ensure food security with their highly nutritious products.
Image Credit: SPA
4 of 12
The UN has designated the year 2024 as the International Year of Camelids.
Image Credit: SPA
5 of 12
Saudi Arabia participates in the preservation and safeguarding of camels, further solidifying the country's civilizational, historical, and cultural identity.
Image Credit: SPA
6 of 12
Tabuk, like other regions in the Kingdom, cares for this national resource. Founded in 1407 AH, this field is renowned for organizing seasonal races and official celebrations of Arabian camels in the Kingdom.
Image Credit: SPA
7 of 12
It accommodates over 900 stables and more than 10,000 camels raised to take part in winter and summer races and for breeding purposes.
Image Credit: SPA
8 of 12
Image Credit: SPA
9 of 12
Image Credit: SPA
10 of 12
Image Credit: SPA
11 of 12
Image Credit: SPA
12 of 12
Image Credit: SPA