A veterinary technician vaccinates Cohiba the dog as owner Sasha Cardenti assists at a drive-through pet vaccine clinic at Mission Viejo Animal Services Center amid the COVID-19 pandemic . The vaccine clinic is usually conducted by walk-in but was held as a drive-through for safety reasons as the spread of the coronavirus continues. Some dogs were vaccinated inside their owner's vehicles while other dogs and cats received their vaccines outside the car.
Image Credit: AFP
People at a drive-in disco remain in their cars and wait for the arrival of Dopebwoy, a Dutch rapper, at a nightclub in Schüttorf, Germany.
Image Credit: The New York Times
COVID-19 drive-through test centers in Dubai
Image Credit: Archive
A man belonging to Christian community offers prayers from his car during 'Prayers on Wheels', a Sunday holy communion held at the premises of AG Bethel Church, as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 in Bangalore.
Image Credit: AFP
Reel Drive-in Cinema at the rooftop parking space of the new The Dubai Mall Zabeel extension.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani