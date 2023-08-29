1 of 10
Tilburg: Thousands of people gathered in the Netherlands this weekend to celebrate their red hair at the annual Redhead Days Festival in the southern town of Tilburg.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
Scottish Liam Hunter, 30, told Reuters attending the three-day festival made him feel better about himself. Like many redheads Hunter said he has experienced bullying over his unusual hair colour.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
"I don't feel alone anymore, I feel together, a part of something," he said, looking out over the festival grounds, "being here I'm completed".
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
According to organisers, some 5,000 redheads from different countries visited the festival, which offered workshops on painting, make-up and skin care tips, photo shoots, music and speed meet events.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
Redheads make up between 1 and 2 percent of the world's population, with a higher frequency of between 2 and 6 percent in people with Northern or Northwestern European ancestry.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
The Dutch festival started by accident after organiser and amateur painter Bart Rouwenhorst placed an ad in a regional newspaper in 2005 for 15 models with red hair and 150 people responded.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Rouwenhorst, not a redhead himself, decided to take a group picture with everyone who got in touch. That gathering was such a success and got so much attention, that the organisers decided to make it an annual event.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
In 2013, the festival entered the Guinness World Records book as the largest gathering of people with natural red hair with 1,672 redheads in the traditional group picture.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
Virginia, 47, from Paris, poses at the event.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
People attend the annual RedHead Days Festival in Tilburg, Netherlands.
Image Credit: Reuters