Basque reaper Mikel Lizartza cuts grass with the scythe during a "Sega proba" (grass cutting competition with scythe) between Euskal Herria (Basque Country) and Austria selections in the northern Spanish Basque city of Hernani on October 14, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Austrian reaper Hannes Loiperdinger cuts grass with the scythe during a "Sega proba" (grass cutting competition with scythe) between Euskal Herria (Basque Country) and Austria selections in the northern Spanish Basque city of Hernani on October 14, 2023.
Austrian reaper Hannes Huber sharpens a scythe during a "Sega proba" (grass cutting competition with scythe) between Euskal Herria (Basque Country) and Austria selections in the northern Spanish Basque city of Hernani on October 14, 2023.
(FromL) Basque reapers Oier Urkola, Mikel Lizartza, Alaitz Imaz and Luixa Uzkudun pose next to Austrian reapers Viktoria Fritz, Franz Erbschwendtner, Hannes Loiperdinger and Gerti Barnthalerand at the end of a "Sega proba" (grass cutting competition with scythe) between Euskal Herria (Basque Country) and Austria selections in the northern Spanish Basque city of Hernani on October 14, 2023.
Basque reaper Oier Urkola cuts grass with the scythe during a "Sega proba" (Grass cutting competition with scythe) between Euskal Herria (Basque Country) and Austria selections in the northern Spanish Basque city of Hernani on October 14, 2023.
Basque reaper Luixa Uzkudun cuts grass with the scythe during a "Sega proba" (Grass cutting competition with scythe) between Euskal Herria (Basque Country) and Austria selections in the northern Spanish Basque city of Hernani on October 14, 2023.
Austrian reaper Gerti Barnthaler waits her turn during a "Sega proba" (Grass cutting competition with scythe) between Euskal Herria (Basque Country) and Austria selections in the northern Spanish Basque city of Hernani on October 14, 2023.
Basque teamates weigh the cut grass during a "Sega proba" (Grass cutting competition with scythe) between Euskal Herria (Basque Country) and Austria selections in the northern Spanish Basque city of Hernani on October 14, 2023.
Basque reaper Alaitz Imaz cuts grass with the scythe during a "Sega proba" (Grass cutting competition with scythe) between Euskal Herria (Basque Country) and Austria selections in the northern Spanish Basque city of Hernani on October 14, 2023.
Austrian reaper Franz Erbschwendtner waits for his turn during a "Sega proba" (Grass cutting competition with scythe) between Euskal Herria (Basque Country) and Austria selections in the northern Spanish Basque city of Hernani on October 14, 2023.
