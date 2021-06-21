1 of 10
Yoga, the ancient practice that originated in India, has spread across the globe and changed many lives through its focus on both inner reflection and physical exercise. Yoga is so widespread and popular that whether it’s ashtanga vinyasa yoga or hatha yoga, you’re likely to find a class to attend in any major city in the world. After being formed in around 3000BC, it’s only natural that yoga has taken on new form — some that might be a bit comical. With International Day of Yoga, observed on June 21, here are the quirkiest forms of new-age yoga around...
Sleep yoga: In our fast-paced world, quality sleep can be tough to come by. Whether it’s because there’s a lot on your mind or because you’ve been binge-watching the latest season of your favourite show. If that’s the case, then a session on sleep yoga — or yoga nidra — might help to rejuvenate you. This practice is part of traditional yoga and isn’t a new age fad, but it might be appealing to those who find the poses and other aspects of yoga hard to do. In sleep yoga, a person enters a state of relaxation that is between sleeping and being awake. It reportedly allows people to achieve a sense of calm and restoration through techniques involving breathing and meditation.
Dog yoga: It might sound funny, but ‘doga’ seems to be a popular type of new-age yoga that involves having man’s best friend around. Dog yoga was popularised in the US starting in 2003 and has spread to many parts of the world. A Although you and your pet might not be getting the same kind of exercise as going for a long walk, doga does have other benefits. An article by Active.com said ‘doga’ is meant to focus on gentle stretching and meditation. “Performing the poses with your pup can not only be soothing, but also provide a great bonding experience,” it read. So, next time you’re doing your daily yoga session, maybe leave some space for your pup to join in as well.
SUP yoga: We’ve got ample water bodies in the UAE and loads of stand-up paddle board activities to try out here. So it’s no surprise that some yoga practitioners who love stand up paddle board might try to combine the two. There are number of classes in the UAE that offer this special mash-up that offer a calming alternative to yoga done at home or in a studio. Because it’s done on an unstable surface, SUP yoga can be helpful to strengthen your core and improve your balance and posture. Just make sure you have loads of sunscreen on!
Aqua yoga: Another one for the water babies! This one could be beneficial for people who suffer from injuries, have joint pain, muscle soreness or other issues that prevent them from being able to do the sometimes complex poses in yoga. Similar to aqua aerobics, people perform select standing poses during aqua yoga that will help them get stronger and more flexible while also inducing the sense of calm that comes with being in water.
Aerial yoga: Have you ever seen a graceful aerial performer as they twirl and dance while suspended from silk? Aerial yoga features a similar concept and this hybrid was developed by Michelle Dortignac in 2006. It combines traditional poses, Pilates, and dance with the use of a hammock that suspends you a few feet off the ground. According to reports, this particular type of yoga is a great core and ab workout, and is a low-impact workout for those who have knee issues.
Acro yoga: This one’s probably for the experts, but it’s still impressive to watch! It usually involves two or more people who practice a blend of yoga and acrobatics. During acro yoga, participants are usually lifted and do elaborate poses in acrobatic styles. This form is not for everyone, as it requires not only an understanding of traditional yoga, but also strength training, flexibility and technique training.
Slackline yoga: The art of slacklining involves a person balancing and walking along on a strip of a synthetic strap — which is around one or two inches thick — similar to a tightrope walker at a circus. However, the slackline is not far off the ground and the looseness of the strap means that a balancing pole is not required. Add yoga into the mix and you have an exercise that boosts balancing abilities, strength and focus.
Laughter yoga: Get your giggle on with this style of light-hearted yoga that was created by Dr Madan Kataria in 1995 in Mumbai. Called ‘hasyayoga’, this form of the practice involves making yourself laugh for the duration of the session. It’s meant to have the same effect as real, spontaneous laughter. Laughter yoga is also a great way to interact with others as it’s done in groups where everyone interacts, claps, makes eye contact and does body movements and breathing exercises together. It’s so popular that there are around 5,000 Laughter Yoga clubs worldwide.
Chair yoga: There’s a yoga for everyone, and this particular form proves that. Developed by yoga expert Lakshmi Voelker in 1982, it was meant to be a practise that made yoga accessible to older people, and those who faced mental and physical challenges. According to Voelker’s website getfitwhereyousit.com, she was struck with inspiration when “one of her thirty-something students had a flair-up of her arthritis and could no longer get down on the floor to practice yoga.” It can be done by those with lower flexibility levels and even people who are differently abled.
