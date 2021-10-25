1 of 11
International competitors flock to Germany to find out who had the best whiskers.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Competitors sporting beards and moustaches took part in a contest held in Eging am See.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Norbert Dopf from Austria arrives for the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Klaus Leible from Germany arrives for the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021 at Pullman City Western Theme Park in Eging am See.
Image Credit: Reuters
A participant arrives for the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A Participant arrives for the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Participants arrive for the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021 .
Image Credit: REUTERS
Christian Feicht from Germany poses during the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A participant arrives for the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Norbert Dopf from Austria arrives for the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Klaus Leible from Germany arrives for the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021.
Image Credit: REUTERS