1 of 8
There have been many loses for the Indian entertainment industries this year – the last casualty being Hindi and Bengali film actress Mishti Mukherjee. The star reportedly died from renal failure after following the popular ketogenic diet that focuses on fats and proteins and shies away from carbs.
Image Credit: social media
2 of 8
The death and its cause has come as a shock to the entire nation. Here’s what you need to know about Mukherjee.
Image Credit: social media
3 of 8
Mukherjee, whose real name is Indrani Chakraborty, was born on December 20, 1987, into a Bengali home in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Her mother Beena Chakraborty is a housewife and her father is a construction businessman. She has a brother named Aniruddha.
Image Credit: social media
4 of 8
The actress began her career in Bengali cinema before going on to Tamil, Telugu and Malyalam projects. She gained popularity as someone who worked on ‘item numbers’ – salacious song and dance numbers in movies. She also featured in a number of music videos and Hindi movies such as ’Main Krishna Hoon’ and ‘Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi’ in supporting roles.
Image Credit: social media
5 of 8
One of her most famous dance numbers is 'Govinda aale re', which she performed alongside Rajneesh Duggal in the 2013 movie ‘Main Krishna Hoon’. The Hindi production starred Juhi Chawla, Paresh Ganatra and child artist Namit Shah in lead roles, and had special appearances by Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif.
Image Credit: social media
6 of 8
Mukherjee made her Bollywood debut as a lead actress in Subhash Ghai’s 2014 release, ‘Kaanchi: The Unbreakable’. Mukherjee’s other credits include ‘Great Grand Masti’ (2016), ‘Begum Jaan’ (2017) and ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ (2019), besides Bengali and Telugu projects, and music videos.
Image Credit: social media
7 of 8
Mukerjee maintained a slim physique my following the popular ketogenic diet. She had become very, very thin, said her father after her demise. “She was suffering from 6 to 7 days she was taken to a hospital too her cremation was done today," he said. "Her mother is still in deep shock by her passing away..," added Mishti's father.
Image Credit: social media
8 of 8
Keto or ketogenic diet, which has gained popularity among health enthusiasts, including celebs, is associated with weight loss owing to its low-carb, moderate protein and higher-fat diet. The reduction in carbs puts the body into a metabolic state called Ketosis which makes the body more efficient in burning fats. However, experts have warned time and again about the long-term health risks of the diet.
Image Credit: social media