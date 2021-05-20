1 of 10
Pinky Aur Sandeep Faraar (Netflix): ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ is a slow-burn black comedy about two people who belong to different worlds forced to flee together to save their skin. Sandeep (Parineeti Chopra), belongs to the upper crust banking world, while her reluctant runaway buddy Pinky (Arjun Kapoor), represents the lower rung of a deeply divided India with glaring economic and class inequalities. He’s uncouth and unlikeable at first, while she’s sophisticated on the outside with a shady back story. The engaging movie is a deft take on class warfare and social inequities. Chopra and Kapoor are in top form in this film.
Friends (Netflix): As soon as the much-anticipated reunion trailer of hit American sitcom 'Friends' launched, there's been an itch to re-visit this hilarious and feel-good series. The fabulous five, played by a talented bunch of actors including Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, David Schwimmer as Ross, Lisa Kudrow as Pheobe, Courtney Cox as Monica and Matt Le Blanc as Joey, are collectively lovable and endearing. Even though their ten season run ended in 2004, this series is watchable and funny even today.
Fast & Furious 9 (UAE cinemas): The action blazes back into the cinema with the return of the epic franchise. In the newest movie Dominic Toretto and his crew reunite to battle a skilled assassin and high-performance driver - Dom’s brother Jakob Torreto. Prepare for loads of crazy special effects, cars being blown up and death defying stunts.
Derry Girls (Netflix): If you’re looking for a show where the laughs just keep coming, then ‘Derry Girls’ is right up your alley. This hilarious show is part coming-of-age story and part history lesson as it follows 16-year-old Erin and her friends as they grow up in 1990s Northern Ireland. It’s set during The Troubles but also focusses on teenage problems such as crushes and a meddling family. It’s full of heart and comedy that everyone can relate to.
Goliath (Amazon Prime): A great show to binge watch, but be warned that this series require some focus. 'Goliath' stars Billy Bob Thornton as Billy McBride, a disgraced lawyer, who decides to take on a wrongful death lawsuit, so he can get revenge on the law firm he was a partner at. The American legal drama was released in 2016 and runs for four seasons.
Riverdale (Netflix): A show that doesn’t require much brainpower, but gets weirdly complicated as the seasons continue. In comparison to the comics, Riverdale is slightly on the grim side. The series follows Archie Andrew’s’ life in the fictional town of Riverdale and explores the darkness hidden behind its seemingly perfect image. Along with his friends Betty, Jughead, and Veronica, they tackle being teenagers in a town that is full of sinister secrets including murderers and criminals.
Hotel Del Luna (Netfix): A touch of mysticism and a lot of drama. The Korean drama 'Hotel Del Luna’ is much loved for those elements and for having pop star IU in the lead. In the series, she plays the owner of a supernatural hotel that caters to ghosts. She committed a huge sin a millennium ago and is bound to the hotel. When a hotelier (who is alive!) is invited to manage the hotel, he meets the owner and is introduced to her eccentric world.
‘The Strange House’ (Netflix): When a city-bred family of three – mum and two sons - moves to a remote town on the border they must contend with the ghosts that already live there. These are the hauntings of a family who lived – and died – in the very same home; deaths that were ruled murder and suicide by the authorities. With a little help from the ghosts – who speak a different language – and two newly-made friends, the brothers must discover the truth of the deaths that occurred in their home. The story, based on a children's book by Martina Wildner, makes for a fun-with-the-family watch.
‘The Ancient Magus' Bride’ (Crunchyroll) Hatori Chise has had trouble connecting with people all her life because she can see the creepy crawly spirit world. Desperate, at age 15, the orphaned girl tries to commit suicide before being rescued and given a suggestion, to sell herself at an auction. She is bought by a non-human mage called Elias Ainsworth who calls her his apprentice and his bride. Together, they learn about companionship and heal emotional wounds stemming from their loneliness.
Manmarziyaan (Eros Now): Love is complicated and that's precisely what Anurag Kashyap's well-acted love triangle 'Manmarziyaan' deals with in all its messy undertones. Taapsee Pannu plays a fierce Punjabi woman who makes questionable life choices when her commitment-phobe boyfriend played by Vicky Kaushal slinks away from marriage. Enters Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan) as her calm and sorted husband. It's an arranged marriage with strings and baggage attached. Watch it for the great performances and superb music.
