Wondering what to watch this weekend? We have you covered. The list covers various genres and plotlines.
‘The Crowded Room’(Apple TV): This is a psychological thriller that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Inspired by Daniel Keyes' novel "The Minds of Billy Milligan," the series will appeal to all those who love this genre. Starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried, the show follows a young man who becomes embroiled in a perplexing shooting case. As an investigator delves deeper into the mystery, the plot thickens, revealing twists and turns that will keep you hooked until the very end.
'Bloodhounds' (Netflix): An action-packed drama unraveling the dark side of pursuing wealth. Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled ride with "Bloodhounds," a drama that explores the dangerous world of money and ambition. The story revolves around Gun-Woo (Woo) and Woo-Jin (Lee), two promising young boxers who join forces with moneylender Choi (Heo) to take down the evil loan shark, Myung-Gil (Park). However, their pursuit leads them into a treacherous web of deceit and corruption surrounding private loans.
'Queenmaker' (Netflix): A riveting political drama with a twist of justice and power. If you're a fan of political dramas, "Queenmaker" , is a series that should be on your watchlist. Co-created by Oh Jin-seok and Moon Ji-young, it follows a talented fixer, Hwang Do-hee (Kim Hee-ae), who leaves her prestigious position in a powerful conglomerate to enter the world of politics. Her mission: to turn a determined civil rights attorney, Oh Seung-sook (Moon So-ri), into the next mayor of Seoul and dismantle her former employer in the process. With its captivating storytelling and exceptional performances, "Queenmaker" is a must-watch for those craving a blend of intrigue and social justice.
‘Race’ (Disney plus): This is an office K-Drama exploring relationships and ambitions. The story revolves around Park Yoon-zo (Lee), a single woman who joins the PR department of a large corporation. As she navigates the corporate world, she encounters her friend Ryu Jae-min (Hong), who also works at the same firm. Despite their differences, including Yoon-zo's lively personality and Jae-min's professionalism, their friendship faces the possibility of blossoming into something more. Will they take the risk and explore love amidst the challenges of the corporate environment? Find out in this heartwarming series.
'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' (Disney plus): Homi Adajania's new web-series starring Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar and Angira Dhar, explores the power dynamics between a fierce mother-in-law, her daughter and daughters-in-law, as the matriarch brings the younger women into the drug empire she runs. Powered by amazing performances from its lead players, this series is high on thrills and twists.
'School of lies' (Disney plus): It’s a disturbing series to watch about child abuse and bullying in school, but Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ihlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi make it a compelling watch. The show revolves around a young boy who goes missing from a boarding school. It’s inspired by true events, and therefore its twists will send a chill down your spine.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (Disney plus): James Cameron’s sequel is a truly dazzling cinematic experience. Jake Sully, and Neytiri have three kids now, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss) and an adopted teenage daughter, Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), and they’re happy living in the forest. The humans are on the hunt for Jake, with a familiar antagonist leading the charge. And soon his family is on the run, taking up home in another part of Pandora, on the water with a new tribe led by Ronal (Kate Winslet) and Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) who reluctantly grant them refuge and try to teach them how to live on the water.
‘Never Have I Ever’(Netflix): Watch Mindy Kaling's "Never Have I Ever" fourth and last season — if you haven't already — to see how Devi and Co. deal with identity crises, love problems, and awkward circumstances as they confront the future. Devi Vishwakumar's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) senior year has begun, and change is in the air and also what happens to her college plans going forward.
'Custody': (Amazon Prime): An enthralling Telugu action-drama focusing on Shiva (Naga Chaitanya), a young constable tasked with the high-risk responsibility of transporting a dangerous criminal named Raju (Arvind Swami) to the court in Bengaluru. Unaware of Raju's role as a key witness against a powerful senior minister, Shiva finds himself become a target, along with the criminal he's escorting. As they navigate a treacherous journey, Shiva must protect Raju and ensure his testimony reaches the courtroom. This edge-of-your-seat action-thriller explores the relentless pursuit of justice, despite the betrayal in tow, delivering an adrenaline-fuelled cinematic experience.
Scoop (Netflix): After a massive hit with 'Scam 1992', Harshal Mehta is at it again with Netflix release, Scoop. The show is inspired by Jigna Vora’s book 'Behind Bars In Byculla' which follows the story of intrepid crime reporter Jagruti Vora (played by Karishma Tanna). Jagruti ends up being framed and arrested for the murder of another colleague, incidentally the same one she was investigating. Critics are calling this show of the year’s best yet.
