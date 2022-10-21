1 of 11
The Legend Of Maula Jatt (UAE cinemas): This star-studded fantasy adventure from Pakistan, starring heartthrobs Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is the reboot of the 1979 cult Punjabi classic ‘Maula Jat’. Several critics have even called Fawad’s latest spectacle as a blend of ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘Gladiator’ and they are not off the mark. The movie chronicles Maula Jatt, a fierce prizefighter with a troubled past, and his vendetta against his arch enemy Noori Natt. The film is an ambitious fable about loyalties, deception, honour and justice. What’s not to like here? And Fawad is in fierce form here.
Black Adam (UAE Cinemas): Are you in the mood for a tangled tale set in a fictional Middle Eastern kingdom filled with magical crowns and wizards? Then, sweat not. Dwayne Johnson’s superhero fantasy flick ‘Black Adam’ will whet your appetite. Rock as a man who can fly, move as fast as The Flash, deflect bullets and harness his own electricity is impressive. While we wonder why Rock – who looks like a superhero in normal clothes – took so long to step into a superhero’s shoes, we are glad that it has finally happened.
Padavettu (UAE Cinemas): Two words: Nivin Pauly. This self-made actor is one of Malayalam cinema’s most compelling actors on the big screen and he’s known to do a great job with most roles. Directed by Liju Krishna, ‘Padavettu’ is a political thriller that taps into the lives and struggles of the oppressed and the voiceless in North Kerala. The movie also feature Aditi Balan and Shammi Thilakan in crucial roles.
Halloween Ends (UAE Cinemas): Calling all horror movie fans. The latest slasher film ‘Halloween Ends’ is touted as Laurie Strode's last stand and will put this iconic durable on-screen character to the ultimate test. Will Laurie Strode, one of the most resilient characters in a horror franhise, survive to outdo the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers? While the reviews have been mixed, we have to give it to Strode for doing this franchise life even after four decades. But closure isn’t guaranteed.
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 (OSN): There's no denying that a few of the recent seasons of the long-running medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo as Meredity Grey has been lacklustre, but as GA's eternal groupie we have still not given up hope. There's still a new batch of new interns and hospital drama that can revive and resuscitate this dramatic, fun-filled soap. Currently, the episodes from the 19th season are dropping and we are still excited to whether Grey will make a clean cut or not.
The Watcher (Netflix): If you’re in the mood for pure camp and cheap thrills, the spooky series streaming on Netflix will be right up your street. Actress Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale play Nora and Dean Brannock, a loved-up couple, who move into their dream home in New Jersey with their two kids. But as soon as they move into their seemingly idyllic neighborhood, they begin getting sinister and creepy letters from ‘The Watcher’. It’s based on a true life incident, but quite a few liberties have been taken in the name of keeping it interesting for viewers.
Ponniyin Selvan Part One (UAE Cinemas): Director Mani Ratnam has done a commendable job of adapting author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s beloved historic tale of a mighty Chola King. The star-studded spectacle, filled with stars and scheming rulers and queens, has already become one of the highest grossing film of 2022. What I love about this film is that this well-crafted film gives us a glimpse of the women behind the mighty Chola empire. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha are in top form in this epic that ends on a cliff hanger note.
Vikram Vedha (UAE Cinemas): The politics of morality is fascinating and murky, and Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s new action thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’ exploits that belief in a brilliantly bombastic manner. Two strapping heroes — a scrupulous cop and a violent criminal — indulge in a fierce battle of wills and mind games in this testosterone-charged action thriller. It’s all about might and swagger. If you have seen the original, you might be underwhelmed by the Hindi-language update. But if you see the film independently, there's a lot of merit.
Darlings (Netflix): If you haven't caught up on this dark comedy starring Shefali Shah, Alia Bhatt, and Vijay Varma, then it's time you do. The whacky dark drama about an abusive husband and adoring wife is a masterclass in good acting and dealing with dark issues in a wicked manner.
Kantara (UAE Cineamas): This Kannnada film is making all the right noises at the box-office and beyond. It's a riveting tale exploring themes like man vs nature. Director, writer, and actor Rishab Shetty owns the show from the start till the end.
The Broken News (Zee5): Adapted from acclaimed writer Mike Bartlett's BBC Studios' 'Press,' this Hindi-language series starring Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Jaideep Ahlawat follows the lives and career of a group of journalists working for rival news stations. Powered by good performances and interesting content, this series explores ethics of new-age journalism with a keen eye.
