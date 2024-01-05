1 of 10
NIGHT SWIM (UAE CINEMAS): Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell as Ray Waller, a former baseball player who has been forced into retirement because of a degenerative illness. He shifts to a new home along with his wife, daughter and son. Harbouring hopes of one day returning to his favourite game, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s backyard pool will be fun for the kids and therapeutic for him. Little does he realise that the house holds dark secrets and will unleash forces that will drag the family into the depths of terror.
12TH FAIL (UAE CINEMAS): If you missed watching this, perhaps it’s time. This film, which lacked the sound and fury of blockbuster PR, has stolen a march over bigbudget films by scoring the highest 2023 rating on IMDb, a database for films, with 9.2 out of 10. And this is the highest globally, pipping even films like Barbenheimer, Pathan and Jawaan. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer. 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles, will warm the cockles of your heart.
SALAAR (UAE CINEMAS): South star Prabhas’ 'Salaar' has entered the Rs650-crore club worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing Telugu film after SS Rajamouli’s 'Baahubali 2' and 'RRR'. The film sees Prabhas playing the titular character of an assassin who is a childhood friend of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character. Directed by Prashanth Neel, known for the successful KGF franchise starring Yash, the film is high on emotions, action and drama. Critics have praised the film for its epic narratives, scale and visual spectacle, though some see it as excessive. It is largely the charisma of Prabhas and Sukumaran that is the film’s draw.
DUNKI (UAE CINEMAS): Shah Rukh Khan could do no wrong in 2023. After two blockbusters — 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' — came the relatively low-key 'Dunki' that clashed with Prabhas-starrier 'Salaar' at the box office. The heartwarming story follows a bunch of twentysomethings — Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover — who dream of a better life in the United Kingdom. Shah Rukh Khan, playing ex-army man, finds himself embroiled in their shenanigans to reach London. The film has the stamp of director Rajkumar Hirani — taking up a serious issue with a lighthearted approach.
RAASTHA (UAE CINEMAS): This Malayalam desert survival thriller is set in Oman. Shahana and Faizal arrive in the Middle Eastern country to find Shahana’s mother missing. In fact, she’s been missing for 22 years. Facing difficulties, they journey deeper into the desert as the police try to locate them. Directed by Aneesh Anwar, the film stars Sarjano Khalid, Anagha Narayanan, Aradhya Ann. Omani actor Khamis Al Rawahi, while speaking of his experience of acting in an Indian film, said that this project was the perfect outlet to capture the beautiful relationship Oman and India have enjoyed over the years.
SUGA: ROAD TO D-DAY (DISNEY+): Released while BTS members were taking turns fulfilling South Korea’s mandatory military service, SUGA: Road to D-Day follows the K-Pop group’s most elusive talent as he travels from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas and beyond for his debut solo album under the Agust D moniker, according to AP. In some moments, it’s an expansive exploration of his self and his work; in others, it’s a return to the Korean rap underground sensibilities that made him what he is, according to an AP yearend review that listed 'Road to D-Day' as one of the best music documentaries of 2023.
GYEONGSEONG CREATURE (NETFLIX): If K-drama is your thing, this could be your weekend watch. Set in early 1945, this Park Seo Jun and Han So Hee-starrier is one of the most awaited K-dramas. Here’s what you can look forward to: striking visuals and an intense storyline. Despite being predominantly a horror drama, it also gives way to some light-hearted comedywhich makes it an easier watch. Directed by Jung Dong-yoon, known for successful dramas like 'It’s OK to Not Be OK', the first part has seven episodes. The second part of the series includes three episodes, which will be available on Netflix UAE from January 5..
MESSI MEETS AMERICA (APPLE TV): Athlete-approved documentaries are in. From Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance to Derek Jeter’s The Captain to David Beckham’s Beckham. And this one is about football great Lionel Messi. Considered one of the best sport documentaries, it follows the footballer as he embarks on his historic next chapter — taking North America and Major League Soccer by storm (much like David Beckham before him) and ushering in a new era with his Inter Miami CF teammates. Watch some fascinating footwork from Messi, but be warned: you’ll come away wishing they gave you more of Messi than others’ stories.
SOCIETY OF THE SNOW (NETFLIX): Director J Bayona knows his way around an agonising survival story. In 2012, he gave audiences a harrowing look at a family’s experience during the 2004 tsunami, and now he’s back with Society of the Snow, about the Uruguayan Air Force Flight that crashed in the Andes mountains in 1972, according to AP. The disaster has been recounted and studied in many books and movies over the years, but Bayona was inspired to take another look after reading Pablo Vierci’s book. The Spanish-language film was selected to represent Spain in the Oscars and has been shortlisted for best international film.
BITCONNED (NETFLIX): “Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to be a criminal.” That’s Ray Trapani for you. He, along with two other scammers, took advantage of the cryptocurrency craze to swindle millions and bankroll lavish lifestyles, according to Netflix. The film is directed by Bryan Storkel, who has directed documentaries including The Pez Outlaw and Fight Church. And oh, if you have questions after watching the documentary, feel free to reach out to Trapani on Twitter/X — he’s a verified user — and will be happy to do the answering. To quote him, “Questions about #Bitconned? Ask away.” Well ...!
