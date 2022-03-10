1 of 9
Seeing people work towards and attain their goals is inspiring, especially when it’s a celebrity. There’s just something about witnessing someone famous struggle that is oddly satisfying. In the case of Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula, the celebrity is second-hand, but her tussle with body positivity detractors has always been at the forefront. Recently, the star child showed off her progress, admitting that she’s been working on her fit frame for more than two years.
Image Credit: Insta/
2 of 9
Anshula is far from the first child of well-known figures who have lost weight; the list includes now actors Sara Ali Khan and Fardeen Khan. Here’s a look at the others who’ve gone from XL to slim fit.
Image Credit: Insta/
3 of 9
Karan Johar’s film credits are like the pages of a thickset bestseller – many. Over the years though, as he produced and directed many projects, he put his own health on the sidelines. It was only when he became a parent that he become more conscious of his health choices and started working with Kunal Gir, a celebrity trainer. Alongside the fat-burning keto diet, Johar worked hard in a gym to shed the weight; he dropped 17kg in four months.
Image Credit: Insta/ kunalgir
4 of 9
Fardeen Khan’s yo-yo figure has been fodder for the tabloids for quite some time. Fortunately, these are his lean and mean days – soon, you can see it yourself on the big screen.
Image Credit: Insta/
5 of 9
Bollywood director Karan Johar had apparently asked actress Alia Bhatt to lose 20 kgs before her debut Student of the Year. Johar apparently felt bad later and apologised publicly for body-shaming. ‘Two States’ female lead maintains her balanced diet from eating Bajra Atta to Kickboxing. She enjoys home-cooked food and some of her favourite delicacies include curd rice with a spoonful of ghee, khichdi, and dal chawal.
Image Credit: Insta/
6 of 9
When Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered her Saawariya (2007), apparently, he laid down only one condition: Sonam had to lose weight immediately. And with the help of a weight loss doctor, her mother Sunita and Sanjay himself, Sonam apparently lost 32 kgs and has maintained her weight since.
Image Credit: Insta/
7 of 9
Sara Ali Khan underwent a significant transformation. The picture above was one of the throwback photos shared by Khan on social media. At a point she weighed 96kg. Previously she has opened up about how she used to struggle with hormonal disorder and polycystic ovary syndrome that makes it difficult to lose weight. A gym regular, Khan has a well-deserved reputation as a fitness devotee. She is usually seen working out with Namrata Purohit, a Pilates instructor.
Image Credit: Insta/
8 of 9
Did you know that before she made a mark in the industry with her innocent looks, beautiful smile and good acting, Sonakshi Sinha actually weighed around 90 kgs? The actress lost almost 30 kgs before entering Bollywood.
Image Credit: insta/
9 of 9
Arjun Kapoor, according to reports, used to weigh 140kgs. Even after years of his debut in Ishaqzaade (2012), the actor still gets identified with weight struggle. Incidentally, Karan Johar introduced Arjun on the latest episode of the talk show as one who has been on a keto diet (a low-carb, high-fat diet) like Karan himself is. It is said that at one point of time, Arjun could eat six burgers at one go.
Image Credit: Insta/