‘Disco Dancer’ star Mithun Chakraborty was called "Banglar Chele" (Bengal's Son) on Sunday at a rally in Kolkata as he joined the BJP, Prime Minister Narender Modi’s political party.
The yesteryear actor, who has thousands of fans across the country, told the public gathered at the Brigade Parade Ground, “I wished to work for the poor, and that wish will now be fulfilled."
Chakraborty debuted in the Bollywood movie ‘Mrigaya’ in 1976, for which he won his first National Film Award.
Two years later, his movie ‘Mera Rakshak’ followed closely by the low-budget ‘Surakshaa’ catapulted him to fame. He would go on to become a Bollywood staple.
In 1982, the movie ‘Disco Dancer’ had Chakraborty jive to ‘I am a disco dancer’ – the song is still remembered by movie aficionados. Filmmakers featured the song in Anjaana Anjaani’ and Golmaal 3’.
Did you know? Chakraborty’s original name is Gouranga Chakraborty. He was born in Hyderabad. Reportedly, Mithun was associated with Naxalites but after a brutal incident left the group.
The movie star is a martial arts expert and has also studied film from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune.
Chakraborty is a record holder – he featured in the most number of movies as a hero! Between 1998-1999, the actor was the second highest-paid actor after Amitabh Bachchan and the highest taxpayer of the time.
Chakraborty made a comeback in Bollywood and his recent successes include stints in ‘Chandni Chowk To China’, ‘Boss’, ‘Kick’ and ‘Hawaizaada’.
Chakraborty has always been interested in politics; he’s also been a member of the Rajya Sabha, House of Parliament, for which he was nominated by Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. Not only this, he played a crucial role of mediator between Pranab Mukherjee and Mamata Banerjee, winning the Congressman the support of the Trinamool chief in the 2012 presidential election.
