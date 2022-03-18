1 of 11
This year’s Holi celebrations promise to be that much more fun in Tinsel Town. After two years of muted marking of the festival of colour owing to COVID-19, Bollywood’s A-listers are breaking out the cool clothes and getting ready for some vibrant parties. There shall be feasting and splashes of colour – and of course many, many social media posts. So far, the celebrities who’ve wished fans include Mouni Roy and Hritik Roshan. Here’s what they had to say.
Mouni Roy celebrates first Holi with husband Suraj Nambiar
Katrina Kaif celebrated her first Holi with hubby Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal and her in-laws Sham and Veena Kaushal.
Begum of Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated the day on the beach building sandcastle with her younger son Jeh in the Maldives. The actress had recently flown to the tropical paradise and is holidaying with sis Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla and has been treating fans on social media with beautiful glimpses from their vacation.
Jeh’s cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu had a blast while celebrating the festival of Holi with her mom Soha Ali Khan. Inaaya also enjoys a significant fan following on social media.
Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip of him happily clad in Holi colours. He added the caption in Hindi, which roughly translates to, "I wish you and your entire family a very Happy Holi."
Hrithik Roshan(right) wrote a note in Hindi for his fans to wish Happy Holi. “Wishing you all a very Happy Holi! May this colour bring sweetness in your relationships, and the feeling of happiness remains intact in your hearts," Hrithik wrote in Hindi.
This Holi the ‘Toofan’ star Mrunal Thakur is in Bikaner (Rajasthan) with her family to relax and spend some quality time with them after two years.
Anupam Kher along with 'The Kashmir Files' team send out Holi wishes. "Happy Holi from #Pallavi #Vivek and #Anupam! Jai Ho!! #TheKashmirFiles #PallaviJoshi @vivekagnihotri,"
Image Credit: twitter/ @AnupamPKher
Taking to his Instagram Handle, the 'Guru' actor shared a series of pictures where he sported a white T-shirt and posed with a smile. In another picture, the white T-shirt was smeared in colours, aptly capturing the beauty of the festival. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Holi" with a heart emoticon.
