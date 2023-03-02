1 of 11
There are days when shooting doesn't go as planned for many stars. An injury or two is sometimes their reality. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu injured her hand while filming 'Citadel'. She wasn't alone. Here's a look at other talents who faced injuries while at work.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 'Citadel': The star, who swayed the nation with ‘Oo Antava’, suffered an injury recently while shooting for the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’. Samantha took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday and shared a picture of her bruised hands after shooting for some action sequences. She captioned her post "perks of action". Earlier, the actress had also shared a video in which she can be seen practising action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. She's now recovering.
Michelle Yeoh, Crouching Tiger: This award-winning actress is known for performing her own action stunts and fight scenes. And apparently, she would go to any length for a good action scene. In one of her movies, Yeoh was performing a scene where she had to literally run across rooftops. However, her efforts led to an injury which needed surgery – she tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) which controls knee movements.
Charlize Theron, 'The Old Guard': This is another actress who has mastered her craft when it comes to action movies and, of course, her own stunts. For the Netflix film The Old Guard, Theron filmed multiple scenes with injuries before realizing that she needed three surgeries. Speaking to Stellar magazine, the star said, “I had do to an entire fight over five days with a thumb that was torn off the bone.”
Kate Winslet, 'Titanic': Her role as Rose at a young age of 22 is as iconic as the movie itself. Given the theme of the movie, her experience is scary by all accounts. Winslet reportedly ‘almost drowned’ after her coat got stuck during a scene showing the sinking of the ship. In an LA Times report from 1997, she was lucky to be alive and was out of breath by the time she managed to shimmy out of the coat.
Emily Blunt, 'Edge Of Tomorrow': While filming with Tom Cruise , she got injured and hurt both her ribs and collarbones. The actress was tearing up due to the exhaustion that came with wearing a heavy robotic costume. Perhaps, that led to the accident.
Halle Berry, Bruised: She is one of the OGs when it comes to performing her own high-octane stunts. For the movie Bruised, released in 2020, Berry fought with a real MMA fighter and sustained injuries. Berry got kicked and two of her ribs broke, she told Sports Illustrated magazine, but she chose to continue filming the scene.
Priyanka Chopra, 'Quantico': She was injured while shooting on the sets of the second season of the hit drama series Quantico. According to sources, she slipped and fell during a stunt and suffered a concussion after hitting her head.
Her cousin, Parineeti Chopra Chopra while shooting for badminton champion Sania Nehwal's biopic, and just like every other sports drama, this, too, required a lot of practice. Sharing an image of her bandaged arm, Chopra wrote on Instagram, “Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn’t get an injury, but shit happens. Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again. #SainaNehwalBiopic.” She underwent physiotherapy to help her injured muscles.
Alia Bhatt, 'Brahmastra': According to media reports, Bhatt was injured on the sets of 'Brahmastra' during a shoot in Bulgaria. She injured her right shoulder while performing an action scene. It was reported that the ‘Raazi’ actress was out of action and was on a sling for a while.
Deepika Padukone, 'Ram Leela': The actress was injured while filming intense dance sequences on this period epic. She suffered from blisters and rashes on her feet.
