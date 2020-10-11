1 of 11
Today, the ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan turned 78. He and his family have a lot to celebrate this year including the triumph over the deadly coronavirus infection. (Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ,and granddaughter, Aaradhya, were all diagnosed with COVID-19 in August. They have since recovered.)
Since recovering from the disease, Senior Bachchan has rejoined work. He is currently working on the 12th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.
While fans miss gathering outside his bungalow in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the actor, wishes are pouring in from Bollywood. Mum-to-be actor Anushka Sharma, for instance, posted a photo of the legend on Instagram and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN SIR…Thank you for always inspiring us. We are blessed to have witnessed some of your finest performances. You are truly a legend.”
Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently worked with Bachchan in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, penned a beautiful note in Hindi for the veteran actor. His post read, “Happy birthday, Amitabh ji. I had a dream since childhood to work with you one day, and that dream came true so let’s call that a blessing. Your contribution to this industry is priceless. We all will be thankful to you,”
The big screen veteran has worked with most of the current Bollywood stars. For his next big-screen outing he is reuniting with his ‘Piku’ and ‘Aarakshan’ co-star Deepika Padukone. The film will also feature ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas. Prabhas posted a picture of the legend and wrote on his Insta feed: , “Many many happy returns of the day to the legendary @amitabhbachchan sir. Thank you for inspiring us all!”
Bachchan is not the only one celebrating this week. Fellow actor Rakul Preet Singh turned 30. Singh, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Yaariyan’, is a well-known name in Telugu cinema. Besides the movie credits, she is also known as a sports-lover who played golf in her college days.
Among the first ones to wish her were Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Akkineni. Telugu actor Akkineni wrote, "Happy birthda dear Rakulpreet... may you grow from strength to strength.. incredibly proud of your growth, your talent but mostly of who you are (sic)."
Aggarwal, meanwhile, posted a throwback pic, captioning it, "Happy Birthday Rakul Preet Singh. May you always stay this excited, happy and blessed! And may we keep hanging out in different cities! Have a fab one gorgeous! (sic)" She also shared a hug and kiss emoji along with the post.
Hindi cinema’s original diva, Rekha is often described as an enigma. She turned 66 this week, but hasn’t lost a shred of her mystery.
Stars including Alia Bhatt and Hema Malini tweeted their good wishes. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote: '' Birthday wishes to dearest Beautiful Rekhaji .. I have loved her movies , songs , costumes just everything about one of the most supremely talented legendary actress that has been an integral part of our indian cinema .. REKHA .. ❤️but what I have discovered in recent years is her wonderful warm heart and that she can be such a loving and caring close friend .. Happy Birthday Rekhaji stay this Spectacular and Admirable always .. #regards and lots of #love ❤️❤️❤️''
Hardik Pandya , Mumbai Indians all-rounder is currently busy with the IPL in the UAE. Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Natasa Stankovic wished her fiance on his birthday with an adorable Instagram post. Natasa wrote : Happy bday to my favourite, my best friend and my love. You bring so much joy and happiness in our lives. I’m thankful for you and for every moment that we have spent together. Can’t wait for you to come back and spend time with Agastya as he is definitely missing you the most ❤️ you are the best and we love you. Keep shining and inspiring us. You deserve all the happiness in the world❤️ @hardikpandya93 #tothemoonandback
