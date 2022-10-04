1 of 8
As their week-long wedding festivities gather steam, Richa Chadha and Ali Faizal dropped more photos from the celebrations on Tuesday.
Image Credit: insta/ therichachadha
The couple sported matching outfits from their pre-wedding celebrations in Lucknow. Chadha shone in a white sharara set, along with statement jewelry; while groom Fazal chose a similar colours and wore a customised Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla sherwani.
Image Credit: insta/ therichachadha
Fazal posted the photos under their personalised wedding hashtag #RiAli, and captioned the post: "Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho." Chadha also shared the same photos, writing, ""I got you."
Image Credit: Insta/therichachadha
The couple, who will get married in Mumbai, flew down to Lucknow. The evening was hosted by Ali’s family in the name of Richa. The evening began with a energy packed Qawwali performance by the Sabri Brothers of Rajasthan.
Image Credit: insta/
The decor complimented the avadhi Lucknowi culture with golden custom-made drapes, chandeliers, and candle holders.
Image Credit: insta/ therichachadha
No wedding is complete without serving sumptuous food. They served Awadhi cuisine to their guests. According to their publicists, the food was prepared by a heritage family run hotel in centre of Lucknow with special dishes being prepared by Mahmoodabadi, another traditional family run catering company that honours cuisine peculiar to the region.
Image Credit: insta/ therichachadha
The couple were officially man and wife after formalising their union in 2018. They decided to wait it out once the pandemic struck.
Image Credit: insta/ therichachadha
The celebrations of their union has begun in earnest this week. Their Delhi wedding festivities got the ball rolling and the couple have been sharing pictures from their mehendi, sangeet and other festivities.
Image Credit: insta/ therichachadha