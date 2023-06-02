1 of 11
Dubai: If you're planning to head to UAE theatres and your streaming favourites this weekend, we have compiled our best recommendations for your movie nights. There is something for everyone with hot new releases from K-drama, Hollywood movies and TV shows, and Bollywood.
Tale of the Nine Tailed (Amazon Prime): The long-awaited moment has arrived! Brace yourself for the highly-anticipated second season of the supernatural thriller, "Tale of the Nine Tailed." Returning with captivating performances by Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum, who portray the fascinating characters of brothers Lee Yeon and Lee Rang respectively, this thrilling series dives deeper into the mystical world of gumihos (nine-tailed foxes). Set after the events of the first season, the new season takes an unexpected turn as Lee Yeon finds himself inexplicably transported to the year 1938, embarking on an extraordinary journey. The thriller is exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Call It Love (Disney+): Step into the captivating world of the much-loved K-drama of 2023, "Call It Love," where the tumultuous journey of Sim Woo-joo (played by Lee) unfolds. After her father's untimely demise, she finds herself ruthlessly expelled from her own home by her father's mistress. Determined to seek justice, Sim embarks on a path of vengeance, seeking solace in Han Dong-jin (portrayed by Kim), the son of her father's former mistress. The relentless race up the corporate ladder pits her against fierce competitors, forcing her to strategize and navigate the treacherous world of office politics. Featuring an outstanding cast including Lee Bo-young, Son Na-eun, and Cho Seong-ha, this compelling drama unfolds on Netflix, delivering a riveting narrative that explores the sacrifices and triumphs on the path to success.
Business Proposal (Netflix): Immerse yourself in the delightful world of "Business Proposal," a romantic comedy series based on a viral web novel and webtoon that captivated over 450 million viewers worldwide even before its official release. Join Shin Ha-ri (portrayed by Kim Se-jeong), an ordinary office worker who inadvertently finds herself entangled in a charming office romance when she agrees to go on a blind date on behalf of her friend. Little does she know that her supposed date is none other than her boss, leading to a series of unexpected encounters and hilarious situations that will keep you hooked.
Air (Amazon Prime): The award-winning film, directed by Ben Affleck, is a story of how a young Michael Jordan and Nike's basketball division formed a revolutionary alliance that changed the face of sports and pop culture with the introduction of the Air Jordan brand. The well-known cast includes Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman, Matt Damon, Chris Messina, and Ben Affleck.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (UAE cinemas): Set against the backdrop of a cheerful middle-class family living a somewhat comfortable life while dealing with life’s challenges, resonates with his own experiences. The story revolves around two college sweethearts, Kapil and Saumya (Vicky and Sara), getting married. They are pretty much in love, but now they are each other's mortal enemies who wish to go their separate ways.
Beef (Netflix): This dark and twisted web series starring Ali Wong is about road rage incident between two strangers gone wrong. If you are in the mood for an edge-of-the-seat thrilling series that’s well acted, then ‘Beef’ will satiate your soul. It’s a portrait of a human being’s darkest impulses.
School of lies (Disney +): It’s a disturbing series to watch about child abuse and bullying in school, but Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ihlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi make it a compelling watch. The show revolves around a young boy who goes missing from a boarding school. It’s inspired by true events, and therefore its twists will send a chill down your spine.
2018 (UAE cinemas): The original, made in Malayalam, remains one of the highest grossing films in that language in this region. Starring Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal and a raft of talented actors, 2018’s Hindi version has been rolled out this week by the local distributors. The disaster saga chronicles the 2018 floods that hit Kerala and left behind a trail of destruction. It’s all about the triumph of the human spirit and the resilience of the mankind.
Scoop (Netflix): After a massive hit with 'Scam 1992', Harshal Mehta is at it again with Netflix release, Scoop. The show is inspired by Jigna Vora’s book 'Behind Bars In Byculla' which follows the story of intrepid crime reporter Jagruti Vora (played by Karishma Tanna). Jagruti ends up being framed and arrested for the murder of another colleague, incidentally the same one she was investigating. Critics are calling this show of the year’s best yet.
Greys Anatomy ( Disney +): Yup, there’s more. With season 19, this popular medical drama is a gift that keeps on giving to its fans. Dr Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, has a lot coming her way with new interns joining the roster.
