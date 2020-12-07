1 of 16
Visitors arrive at GITEX Technology Week in Dubai at the DWTC Convention Centre on 7th December, 2020. Featuring the participation of over 1,200 innovative tech enterprises, startups and government entities from more than 60 countries, over 200 of the most active investors and VCs from 30 countries, and over 350 speakers from 30 countries, the 2020 edition of GITEX is the only major in-person technology event to go live this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
2 of 16
The event has put in place strict precautionary protocols designed to ensure the safety of all exhibitors, visitors and participants. Above, visitors check out the latest in technology on display at the GITEX Technology Week.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
3 of 16
Various government entities are rolling out their innovative projects at the ongoing 40th annual GITEX Technology Week, taking place until December 10 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Above, the Dubai Police stall.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
4 of 16
Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 addressing delegates at the Inaugural UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit at Gitex Technology Week in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 16
Delegates at the Inaugural UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit at Gitex Technology Week in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 16
Visitors at Huawei stand on the second day of Gitex Technology Week in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 16
Visitors trying their hands at virtual basketball.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 16
Visitors at Gitex Technology Week in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 16
An Israeli visitor watches a robot make him a coffee at the GITEX technology summit in Dubai.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 16
Visitors try their hand at the Ryda experience at the GITEX Technology Week in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
11 of 16
Robotic DJ at the GITEX Technology week.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
12 of 16
Visitors check out the Robocom VR stall at the GITEX Technology Week in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
13 of 16
Exhibitors discuss with the visitors on face recognition and body temperature camera at the Altech stand.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
14 of 16
Adiv Baruch, Chairman, Israel Export Institute addressing delegates at the Inaugural UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit at Gitex Technology Week.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
15 of 16
The Evoteq stall at the GITEX Technology Week in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
16 of 16
Delegates at the Inaugural UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit at Gitex Technology Week in Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News