During the last years of her life, she ate supper at my house every night. Her own stove was unplugged for safety’s sake, and there was no reason for her to spend hours poring over recipes for dishes she was never going to cook. She left the cards in little piles all over her house anyway — on bookcase shelves, on the floor beside her bed, on every side table in every room. I gathered them up in the days after her sudden death and dumped them into various baskets and boxes. Six years later, I still can’t bring myself to sort through them.