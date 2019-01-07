I’m not a real birder, and my first bird of the year is always some ordinary creature: a cardinal or a blue jay or a plain-vanilla American robin. I keep hoping for a dark-eyed junco — those adorable puffballs that live in Middle Tennessee only in winter — but small grey ground foragers aren’t as easy to see as the brighter, bigger birds that cling to the feeders surrounding my house. The first feeder “bird” I saw outside my window this year was a grey squirrel. By the time I got up, hours after dawn, he had already chewed a hole in the hard wire mesh of the new feeder some friends gave us for Christmas. For me, apparently, this will be the Year of the Persistent Domestic Rodent.