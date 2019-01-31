While the 12 were charged while Spain’s previous prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, was in power, the current government has allowed those indictments to proceed and is not interfering in due judicial process. Rajoy was ousted from power in a corruption scandal and no-confidence motion some 10 months ago, but he had taken a very firm line against the Catalan separatists, playing hardball, sending in Guardia Civil reinforcements to Barcelona, and asking the Constitutional Court for a ruling to declare that the October referendum was illegal, just as it had ruled on the invalidity of a previous 2014 plebiscite.