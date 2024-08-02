Who would disagree with the dictum that sports ought to unite, not divide, a country? Sports, in their ideal form, are meant to bridge differences, promote unity, and embody the spirit of fair play and camaraderie. This is particularly true of the Olympics, a global event that has historically championed these values. However, when sporting events become entangled with political controversies, the foundational principles of unity and sportsmanship can be undermined.

The ancient Olympic Games were among the marvels of the ancient world. They were held in Olympia, Greece, every four years for over a thousand years. Of course, these were men-only – and Greek-only – competitions, as much religious rituals as displays of physical prowess.

Since their modern revival in 1896, the world’s flagship sporting event is meant to symbolise the spirit of friendly competition and sportsmanship. When, every four years, athletes from over 200 nations gather under the Olympic flag, they send a powerful message of global solidarity.

Reflecting over the last century, the extraordinary triumphs of African American Jesse Owens in 1936 Berlin right before Hitler’s eyes come to mind. Or the two Koreas marching under a unified flag in 2018. The Olympics have demonstrated their potential to transcend social, political, and racial divides, symbolising hope for a more connected world.

Mudslinging and muckraking

But none of this spirit was in evidence on the very first day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament. Controversy again raised its ugly head, this time raking up the issue of India’s participation and preparedness in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Whatever the issues, instead of bipartisanship, what the nation saw was mudslinging and muckraking.

Simply not done, sporting enthusiasts would say.

Such political disputes can severely impair a nation’s focus on the spirit of the Games. The parliament, ideally, should serve as a model of constructive discourse, particularly when it concerns a matter of national pride and international representation like the Olympics.

The scenes of mudslinging and muckraking witnessed are detrimental not only to the sportspeople preparing for the event but also to the nation’s image on the global stage. Instead of showcasing a united front, the political contention displayed dissonance and division, potentially demoralising athletes and stakeholders involved in this international event.

The opposition brought up wrestling scandals, including allegations of the mistreatment of women wrestlers. They also complained about the lack of preparedness of the Indian contingent for the ongoing Paris Olympics. Some members questioned why the Olympics were being discussed so late, after the Indian team had already left to participate in the Games.

The government responded by saying they had spent over ₹400 crore, identifying sixteen categories in which Indians could do well. Every effort had been made to ensure the best training and facilities for the participating Indian athletes.

Kiren Rijiju, who was earlier India’s Sports Minister, requested members not to bring in “federation fights” into the parliament. He said that some amount of politics was bound to creep into sporting federations. According to him, no previous government had done as much for Indian sports as Prime Minister Modi.

Prestigious Olympic Games

India has been trying hard to host, for the first time in its history, the prestigious Olympic Games. The plan is to bid for the 2036 Games. But Congress member Karti Chidambaram, erstwhile union minister P. Chidambaram’s son, struck a discordant note: “Please do not host the Olympics. Greece and Brazil conducted the Olympics and faced severe hardships after conducting [them]. It is a great drain.”

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad, former test cricketer and my own old college mate, pointed out how facilities were still poor for most sports other than cricket. This is, no doubt, true, as India’s current medal tally shows. With a total of three bronze medals so far, India’s current rank is 42.

Way below its potential as the world’s most populous country, in addition to being the third-largest economy in purchasing power parity terms. Tiny nations such as Fiji, Kosovo, and Ecuador have fared better.

For sure, we have a long way to go. How to improve things? For one, keep politics out of sports.

While it is necessary for the government to involve itself in sports for infrastructure, funding, and policymaking, this involvement should ideally be non-partisan and constructive. The role of politics in sports should be delimited to enablement rather than interference. Political leaders must prioritise the long-term benefits of sports development and international cooperation, putting aside short-term political gains.

Divisive politics harming national sports programmes can lead to broader implications, such as diminished enthusiasm and support for sports among the populace.

Sports have the potential to instil national pride, inspire young talents, and create international goodwill. Politicising sports, especially matters concerning something as significant as the Olympics, can undercut these benefits.