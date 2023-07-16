In Kate Morton's enthralling novel, "Homecoming," readers are taken on a captivating journey as a woman unravels the shocking secrets that shroud her family's history. Set against the backdrop of Sydney, Australia, this New York Times bestseller delves deep into the intricacies of familial bonds, betrayal, and the quest for truth.

The story follows journalist Jess Turner-Bridges, who receives distressing news of her grandmother Nora's hospitalization after a fall. Curiosity arises within Jess when she discovers that Nora was injured while attempting to access the attic. Wondering about the urgency behind her grandmother's actions, Jess embarks on a mission to uncover the truth and provide solace to Nora.

Upon her arrival at the hospital, Nora's bewildering utterances intensify Jess's determination. Nora cryptically refers to "the pages" and expresses fear of someone taking someone else away from her. Driven by a desire to understand her grandmother's anguish, Jess stumbles upon Nora's copy of the book "As If They Were Asleep" by Daniel Miller. This journalistic work unravels the shocking events surrounding the deaths of Nora's sister-in-law Isabel and three of Isabel's children in 1959, as well as the disappearance and presumed death of Isabel's baby.

With each page turned, Morton skillfully weaves together Jess's relentless investigation with excerpts from Daniel Miller's book and captivating flashbacks from 1959. Morton's layered writing style masterfully conceals surprises for even the most astute of readers, as she expertly reveals secrets and twists throughout the narrative.

While the pacing of the story could benefit from some tightening, "Homecoming" remains an engaging tale of family intrigue. Mystery enthusiasts may decipher a significant revelation ahead of its formal unveiling, but Morton's ability to craft multi-dimensional characters and create a palpable sense of time and place compensates for this predictable aspect. The segments set in the past provide the most compelling moments, where Morton's literary prowess shines brightly.

A quest for truth

As readers delve deeper into Jess's quest for truth, the narrative seamlessly switches perspectives, including glimpses into the estranged relationship between Jess and her mother, Polly. Through these alternate viewpoints, Morton further enhances the complexity and emotional depth of the characters, enabling readers to empathize with their struggles and motivations.

"Homecoming" is a testament to Kate Morton's storytelling prowess. With its richly developed characters, captivating plotlines, and eloquent prose, the novel offers an immersive reading experience. As the layers of deception are meticulously peeled away, readers are left questioning the very essence of family, the lengths we go to protect our loved ones, and the profound impact of uncovering hidden truths.

In this riveting family mystery, Kate Morton proves once again why she is a master of the genre. "Homecoming" is a must-read for fans of intricate and emotionally charged narratives that leave a lasting impression.