The book completes 5 years since it first came out in 2018. Turbulence continues to be a thought-provoking journey through interconnected lives. This David Szalay novel is an intricate tapestry of human experiences, revealing the delicate threads that connect us all.

Szalay weaves together the stories of twelve diverse characters, each with their own struggles and aspirations. From a pilot grappling with personal demons to an ambitious entrepreneur chasing success, the author skillfully navigates through their interconnected lives, exploring themes of love, loss, and the pursuit of happiness.

What struck me most about "Turbulence" is Szalay's ability to capture the nuances of human relationships. The characters feel real, flawed, and relatable, making it easy to empathise with their joys and sorrows. The author's writing style is elegant and evocative, immersing the reader in each character's world with vivid imagery and introspective narratives.

Intricate web of connections

Throughout the novel, Szalay examines the impact of chance encounters and random encounters on our lives. He reminds us that even the briefest interactions can leave lasting impressions, shaping the trajectory of our journeys. It's a profound exploration of the interconnectedness of our world, highlighting the ripple effects of our actions and the unexpected ways in which our paths intertwine.

While the book's structure may seem fragmented at first, with each chapter focusing on a different character, it gradually reveals the intricate web of connections that bind them together. The storyline becomes seamless as the pieces of the puzzle come together, and the reader is rewarded with a deeper understanding of the characters' lives and the broader human experience.

"Turbulence" is a compelling novel that prompts us to reflect on our own connections and the impact we have on those around us. It's a testament to the power of storytelling and the ability of literature to illuminate the complexities of the human condition.

If you're looking for a thought-provoking read that explores the intricacies of human connections, I highly recommend diving into "Turbulence" by the Booker nominated David Szalay.

Buckle up and get ready for a captivating journey through the highs and lows of life, where turbulence leads to unexpected destinations.