As a debut poetry collection “Postcolonial Metaphysics” by Nibras Malik transcends the boundaries of conventional verse, delving deep into the profound philosophical questions surrounding contemporary political issues.

In “Postcolonial Metaphysics,” the young poet skilfully weaves together the tapestry of societal concerns, such as colonialism, classism, migration, racism, social justice, and inequality, with the intricate fabric of introspective reflection.

At the heart of this collection lies the philosophy of mind and the mind-body problem — a theme that elevates the poetry to a metaphysical realm. Through carefully crafted verses, Nibra invites readers to contemplate the nature of consciousness, the interconnection between the mind and the physical world, and the inherent mysteries of human existence. The poems act as portals, guiding us into the depths of our own consciousness, provoking profound philosophical ponderings about the fundamental nature of reality.

Indelible imprint on reader’s mind

Her poetic expressions become conduits for exploring the intricate tapestry of the human psyche, unravelling the complexities of our thoughts, emotions, and perceptions.

By drawing on her rich inner life, she illuminates the depths of the human experience, creating a profound connection between the reader and the universal human condition.

Through her evocative verses, Nibra breaks down the barriers of stigma and encourages society to embrace a more compassionate understanding of mental well-being.

Among the constellation of remarkable poems in this collection, “Refugee Blues,” “Ambition,” “White Supremacy,” and “The Experience of Consciousness” stand out as beacons of poetic brilliance. Each poem is a testament to the power of words, provoking emotions, challenging preconceptions, and igniting the spark of intellectual curiosity.

What lies beyond madness?

The stanza “What lies beyond madness? Free-falling convolution as the unconscious peels away, uncovering a septic wound” from the poem “Beyond Madness” in “Postcolonial Metaphysics” holds a profound philosophical significance, delving into the depths of the human psyche and exploring the nature of madness and its potential implications.

At its core, this stanza poses a fundamental existential question about the realm that lies beyond the state of madness. It represents a departure from the normal functioning of the mind, a state of mental chaos and confusion. By asking what lies beyond madness, the poet invites us to ponder the boundaries of our consciousness and the potential realities that exist beyond our conventional understanding.

The phrase “free-falling convolution” suggests a sense of uncontrollable and intricate complexity. It speaks to the bewildering nature of the mind when it traverses the realm beyond sanity. The mind becomes entangled in a web of thoughts, emotions, and experiences, spiralling downward without a clear path or direction.

Nibra Malik

The imagery of “uncovering a septic wound” conveys the idea that within the depths of madness and the unveiling of the unconscious, there lies a festering and infected wound. This metaphorical wound represents the deep-seated pain, trauma, or unresolved issues that reside within the recesses of the human psyche. It symbolises the underlying sources of suffering that may contribute to the descent into madness.

Confronting uncomfortable truths

Philosophically, it challenges us to consider whether profound insights can be gained from exploring the fringes of our sanity, even if it means confronting uncomfortable truths or unsettling wounds.

“Postcolonial Metaphysics” is an immersive and expansive poetic journey, where social commentary converges with introspective contemplation and philosophical inquiry.

Nibras Malik’s masterful fusion of poetic beauty and profound philosophical insights creates a work that transcends mere words, resonating with the reader’s soul.

As readers engage with the collection’s rich tapestry of thought and emotion, they are confronted with the timeless questions that define our humanity and are invited to reflect upon their own place in the grand narrative of existence.