The sports economy in the MENA region is undergoing a dynamic evolution, fuelled by ambitious investments, strategic partnerships, and a burgeoning enthusiasm for fitness and sports by local communities.

Over the years, practicing at state-of-the-art stadiums, participating in local sports festivals, and attending global sporting events have become an intrinsic part of daily life in the MENA region, as it positions itself as a powerhouse in the global sports arena and harnesses the aspirational messages of sports as a pathway for economic growth and cultural exchange.

The Middle East sports economy is experiencing rapid growth, with an estimated annual increase of 8.7 per cent by 2026, compared to the global average of 3.3 per cent, according to the PwC Global Sports Survey conducted in 2023.

This surge is driven by significant investments from regional governments, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have collectively spent over $65 billion on sports development.

The MENA region is renowned for its exhilarating offerings of several world-class sporting events. In the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit offers an unforgettable experience, while the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and the Dubai World Cup stand as some of the most prestigious sporting events globally.

In Saudi Arabia, sports enthusiasts can enjoy a diverse line-up of year-round events, including horse racing, golf, motorsports, boxing, tennis, and martial arts.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing with Saudi’s Al Nassr football team last year further underscored the country’s ambition to become a major hub for global sporting events and strengthen its sports economy. Additionally, the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar showcased the region’s growing prominence on the international sports stage.

A wide range of preferences

Considering the changing dynamics of the sports industry, MENA governments should pivot towards creating an environment where sports activities thrive and fanbases can enjoy inclusive and engaging experiences that cater to a wide range of preferences.

In sports, human skill and prowess hold the key to the success of any athlete or sports team. As such, recruiters go to great lengths to scout promising talents and pave the road for their stardom in local and global arenas. Recruitment programs should be designed to capture a wide pool of talents from as many sports activities and ensure sufficient geographical coverage and inclusivity.

Partnerships with common sports venues are likely to lead to some of the greatest untapped talents, such as schools and universities, sports academies, local and national tournaments, and youth leagues and summer clubs. Increasingly, scouts are also leveraging digital platforms and social media to discover young talent through posted videos of performances and competitions.

Earlier this year, the UAE Government launched the ‘Sports Talents’ platform with the goal of identifying 1,500 emerging athletes and providing them with the support needed to develop and refine their skills. On the other hand, La Masia is FC Barcelona’s celebrated youth academy and is considered one of the finest football academies in the world, known for producing world-class talents, such as Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Andrés Iniesta.

The academy focuses not only on technical football skills but also on developing the personal and educational growth of young players. Each year, FC Barcelona runs trials for players aged 6 to 11 through its FCBEscola program and successful trialists have the opportunity to progress to La Masia.

This pathway is designed to identify and nurture young talent, offering them a chance to develop their professional skills within one of the most prestigious football academies in the world.

Crucially, regional governments should invest in world-class sports infrastructure to enhance the region’s global reputation and attract both local and international audiences. State-of-the-art facilities can serve dual purposes: training elite athletes and hosting local and global competitions, which in turn draw enthusiastic crowds.

By leveraging high-profile global events and effective broadcasting to promote sports tourism, regions can attract large audiences, boost international visibility, and generate long-term economic benefits.

When it comes to attending sporting events, fans now have a more sophisticated set of expectations than ever before and are spurring the appeal for mega sports events that veer on the spectacular. Organisers must provide a smooth, hassle-free experience for travellers.

Key partnerships

Partnerships with key industry players — including hotels, transportation, and food companies — will ensure travellers enjoy a seamless experience. Event organisers are also joining forces with sports teams to reimagine experiences for fans, such as offering player meet-and-greets, behind-the-scenes access, and stadium tours. Above all, ensuring the safety and security of the events remains a critical, non-negotiable element of the overall experience.

Sports laws are important tools ensuring that professional standards are upheld within the sports industry. The essential rights of athletes and sports professionals are protected within laws ensuring appropriate salaries, benefits, and responsibilities.

Safety and health standards are crucial elements in sports laws to ensure compliance with health and safety requirements. On the other hand, intellectual property laws ensure that the branding and merchandising of the many famous sports teams are protected against infringement.

An excellent example to note is the UAE’s Federal Law No. (4) of 2023 Concerning Sports and the Cabinet Resolution Concerning the Executive Regulation of Federal Law Concerning Sports, which govern many important aspects of the sports industry.

Articles cover talent identification and development, integration of physical education into educational curricula, the various types of sports professions and their relevant licensing procedures, and the conditions for sports sabbaticals.

The legislations also emphasise the promotion of inclusive sports for People of Determination, as well as explaining the establishment procedures for sports federations and incorporating sports-related businesses.

Policymakers might want to take note of these interesting trends in order to take an opportunistic approach to the burgeoning sports economy and its ever-expanding fan base.