Claire Messud’s This Strange Eventful History is an urgent exploration of displacement and identity that demands our immediate attention. Rooted in the historical context of the Pied-Noirs, French Algerians expelled from Algeria after its independence in 1962, this novel is a powerful examination of a family’s struggle for belonging across continents.

Messud’s novel draws from a deeply personal source: a 1,000-page handwritten memoir by her paternal grandfather. This intimate connection infuses the story with raw authenticity and emotional depth.

The fictional Cassar family, mirroring Messud’s own ancestors, endures the trauma of displacement, moving from Algeria to Europe, and eventually to the Americas. Their relentless journey highlights their perpetual sense of not fitting in, both geographically and within themselves.

Displacement is the heart of this novel, depicted through the lives of three generations of the Cassar family. The patriarch, Gaston, and his wife, Lucienne, anchor the family with their idealised love, a myth that both sustains and stifles their children.

Their offspring, François and Denise, share a deep bond forged by their shared experiences and their family’s unique history. François’s marriage to Barbara, a woman from a vastly different cultural background, adds further complexity, spotlighting the challenges of cross-cultural understanding and integration.

Silencing of traumatic histories

Chloe, the product of François and Barbara’s union, embodies the hope of reconciling these fragmented identities. Her relentless quest to uncover and tell the buried stories of her family’s past symbolises a desperate search for peace and a sense of belonging.

Through Chloe, Messud powerfully conveys the idea that understanding one’s roots is crucial for personal and familial healing.

The novel’s historical scope is sweeping, touching on significant events of the twentieth century, such as the Cuban Missile Crisis and the fall of the Berlin Wall. However, it conspicuously omits detailed treatment of the Algerian War, a pivotal event for the Pied-Noirs.

The story leaps from 1953 to 1962, with a blank page marking the intervening years of conflict. This deliberate omission serves as a stark reminder of the erasure and silencing of traumatic histories.

Despite its historical backdrop, This Strange Eventful History is foremost a family saga. Messud delves into the personal lives and relationships of her characters with meticulous care. The Cassar family’s journey is one of love, loss, and the relentless quest for identity.

Cultural norms and expectations

Gaston and Lucienne’s idealised love sets a high, often unattainable, standard for their descendants. François and Denise navigate their family’s peculiar legacy with a mix of devotion and rebellion, while François’s marriage to Barbara challenges cultural norms and expectations.

Chloe’s role as the family historian is particularly compelling. Her determination to document and understand her family’s past is a testament to the power of storytelling. By unearthing these buried stories, she hopes to bring closure and unity to her fractured family.

This Strange Eventful History is a gripping, evocative novel that blends personal and political histories. Claire Messud’s intimate portrayal of the Cassar family’s displacement and search for identity resonates deeply, offering readers a profound meditation on the nature of belonging and the enduring impact of historical events on individual lives.

Through her richly drawn characters and heartfelt storytelling, Messud crafts a story that is both specific in its details and universal in its themes.