In an era marked by widespread misinformation and deepening mistrust in democratic institutions, "Democracy and Truth: A Short History" by Sophia Rosenfeld offers a timely and insightful exploration of the complex relationship between democracy and truth.



This book is particularly relevant today as it provides historical context to the current crises of truth and democracy seen globally.



Rosenfeld argues that the challenges we face today are not entirely new; they are deeply embedded in the fabric of modern democracy since its inception in the late 18th century. She suggests that the peculiar relationship between democracy and truth has always existed, and the current crisis is merely a culmination of longstanding issues.



This perspective is both reassuring and unsettling, as it shifts the focus from external factors to the inherent vulnerabilities within democratic systems themselves.