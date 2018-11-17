We had a great night of memories and the records were a joy to have, to hold and to hear. It’s easy to see why people get carried away in this form of music. We’ve now vowed to visit every charity and second-hand shop to find more of the treasures. They are available to buy in high-street music shops now and most mainstream artists’ albums have been converted to vinyl. This has opened up a whole new world of sound for people who like to pore over music and feel the ritualism of it all. It’s not so different from the Chinese and their extravagant tea-making rituals, with ceremonies that are performed with such care in homage to the hundreds of years of craft that went before, to create the special drink.