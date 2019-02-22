What you need to know:
- From the UAE to around the world, we look at what made headlines this week, online.
Social media users discussed His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai’s new book “My Story”, which is now available in English across the UAE. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to India and Pakistan, and Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina’s visit to the UAE were also trending.
1. Shaikh Mohammad’s book is available in English
Shaikh Mohammad’s book, My Story, is now available in English in bookstores across the UAE. Twitter users were excited with the release and copies of the book were flying off the shelves, according to reports.
@Mohamed_NL7
Every story has a valuable lesson to be learnt, especially for young people who are starting their life. He is a great human being and such simple things make him happy. His love for his parents and his siblings are commendable. I pray for his good health always.
2. Prince Salman in India
Saudi Arabia’s Crown arrived in New Delhi on a state visit. Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi received him at the airport. Political cooperation with India, was a topic of discussion.
@8KumarAjay
Welcome crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.
@SyedFaisalH: His visit has been a very generous step by #KSA for cordial relations between the two states.
3. Shaikh Hasina in UAE
Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Shaikh Hasina visited the UAE this week. She met with the UAE Rulers and exchanged views on the bilateral relations between the UAE and Bangladesh and ways to further develop them in various fields.
@albd1971
Very promising news. We need more foreign investment in Bangladesh.
4. Pulwama terrorist attack
Forty-nine Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed when a van packed with explosives reportedly hit a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The incident sparked outrage online, and people from all around the world offered their condolences for the families of the martyred.
@deep_k1729
The brave wife of the brave hero of the nation. #PulwamaAttack #PulwamaTerrorAttack
5. Karl Lagerfeld dies
Iconic fashion designer #KarlLagerfeld died at the age of 85. The German designer was the creative director for brands Chanel and Fendi. Users called his death a ‘loss’ to the fashion industry.
@lizen81215778
Saddened by news of Karl Lagerfeld’s passing. He will be greatly missed by everyone in the fashion world.