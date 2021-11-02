UAE Image Credit: Gulf News

UAE sets an example

To say that UAE is the most resilient country is not an exaggeration (“UAE economy firmly on post-pandemic resurgence mode”, Gulf News, September 26). There is so much that the world can learn from the UAE in fighting COVID-19. First, the leadership of the UAE showed the world how effective and proper management of COVID-19 paved the way to success. Secondly, along with the professionals, there were many volunteered programmes where residents came together to support the UAE's fight against the pandemic. Furthermore, the unity and solidarity among people of different nationalities in this country is an eye-opener to other countries. Finally, by using the latest technology and reducing human contact, the medical field has done an incredible job in bringing down the COVID-19 surge in the country. As an expatriate, I feel so proud and safe to be in this country. With the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai and many other events, I hope the UAE economy will further improve and create a sustainable opportunity for everyone

From Mr Cyrus Zackeria

UAE

Why you need pets

Have you ever thought of having pets? (“Pets helped us cope during coronavirus pandemic, say UAE residents”, Gulf News, January 04). Not only are they adorable, but they also play a key role when it comes to our well-being. Pets, especially dogs and cats can reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and ease loneliness. However, very few understand the benefits of a pet beyond just the enjoyment and warmth they provide. Even though it's a bit of effort to take care of them when we have a busy schedule, the comfort and love it gives are second to none. Studies show that people who own pets visit doctors less often than others. There are even animal-assisted therapies. Playing with a dog or cat raises our levels of happy hormones. Also, pets can help people become more mindful. If you are struggling to build social skills, having a pet can help. You are more likely to go on daily walks and be more active when you have a pet, especially a dog. Especially when most of us were working from home during this pandemic, sometimes we forget to take a break and stress ourselves too much with work. But if you have a pet, it would interact with you now and then, thus relieving you of stress. Also, consider fostering a homeless pet since many animal shelters and rescues are short-staffed and in desperate need of support. One thing is for sure – having a pet can drastically improve the quality of your life.

From Mr Gobind G

Tamil Nadu, India

Social commitment

It was very alarming to read about the attack that happened against a woman on a train in the US (“US: Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say”, Gulf News, October 17). It is unacceptable and shocking that this cruelty occurred in a society that we claim to be civilised. Maintaining social responsibility is very important. In the social aspect, there is a need for civic sense. Only a better neighbourhood can bring up a better community and, therefore, a better nation. As we say, everything starts from home; people should make their children realise the importance of social commitment. There is a lot of disturbing news coming out in many parts of the world, and we can't neglect the fact that something is wrong in society. You don't need to be a superhero to raise your voice for justice. Just do your part. A simple act of kindness can help someone's life. As the famous writer, William Faulkner said: "Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice, lying, and greed."

From Ms Anna Mathew

UAE

Coming together to fight COVID-19

With the COVID-19 cases coming down across the globe, 2022 will be a better year indeed (“UNGA: Nations must concentrate on vaccines and climate”, Gulf News, September 24). Of course, we should continue to follow rules, but we can expect the coming year to be full of good fortune. I hope the world will be completely back to normal by the end of 2022. It’s as if we are waking up from a nightmare. Did we ever think that the world would become so different? Now it will never be the same. But we can always learn from our past. The struggle we faced during COVID-19 and how solidarity among nations has helped everyone get their paces back is highly appreciable. Overcoming the crisis and planning for a better future is not easy. But, it is a collective decision and a feat that can be achieved together. It will be a lesson for future generations to understand the need for unity and make the world a better place to live.

From Mr Hari Shankar

UAE