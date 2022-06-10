Time for nature

World Environment Day encourages people worldwide to save and protect our environment from the different challenges it faces today (“ Video: World Environment Day 2022 - Reusable bags, water dispensers, electric car chargers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future ”, Gulf News, June 4). This day recognises that global change requires an international community, and it offers a platform for positive change. It pushes us to rethink how we consume, for businesses to develop greener models, for governments to protect wild spaces and more. It needs all of our support. The foods we eat, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the weather that makes our planet habitable all come from Nature. We all have a role to play in ending biodiversity loss and preserving Nature. We must reconsider what and how we consume to be the change we want to see. We are a part of Nature, and yes, we are very much dependent on it, so let’s start planting trees and saving our environment.

From Mr Akhil B

Ajman, UAE

Protect the Oceans

June 8 is World Ocean Day. It’s a day to come together to protect and restore the oceans, safeguard them, and help ensure a healthy marine ecosystem (“Swim For Clean Seas aims to make ocean of difference to marine life”, Gulf News, March 16). We acknowledge the importance of oceans that produce more than half of the oxygen in the atmosphere, absorb the most carbon dioxide, and regulate temperatures.

Yet, they are exploited and polluted, which is a grave concern. With the ocean’s surface covering more than 70 per cent of the planet, it becomes clear that concerns about the climate have a bearing on the oceans. A social reformist in India who was also the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, said, “The Earth, the air, the land and the water are not an inheritance from our forefathers but on loan from our children. So we have to hand it over to them at least as it was handed over to us.” So, on this World Ocean Day, spread awareness and celebrate the vast wonders and resources of the oceans. Did you know that more than 80 per cent of the sea remains unexplored and unmapped by humans? World Oceans Day is an essential reminder to people that we have an immense resource right at our fingertips, and it is our duty to protect it.

From Mr T S Karthik

India

IPL season

What an excellent finish to the Indian Premier League (IPL) (“IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Royals by seven wickets to clinch historic maiden title”, Gulf News, May 30). IPL 2022 was superb and two new teams debuted in this IPL. Both the teams made it to the top four. Gujarat Titans, one of the new teams, won the cup. Captain Hardik Pandya led the team well and each member of the team contributed their 100 per cent. Even the runners up, Rajasthan Royals performed very well throughout the tournament. There was a lot of new talent in this tournament; new batsmen and new bowlers. If these cricketers are given proper training, they will be assets to Indian cricket. The runners-up team Rajasthan won the red cap for the best batsman and the purple cap for the best bowler. The tournament was well organised, and the stadiums were also full to their total capacity. Just summarising that the two months of IPL were entertaining, and like me, I hope all other cricket fans had a good time. I’m waiting eagerly for the next season to start.

From Mr Ajeet Kumar S Pillai

UAE

Nadal beats Ruud to win 14th French Open

Kudos to the Clay King, Rafael Nadal, for winning his 14th French Open and the 22nd Grand Slam Trophy to march ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer (“Look: How Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud to win 14th French Open title”, Gulf News, June 6). He has proved that he is the undisputed King of Clay Courts with this win. While his victory was a foregone conclusion, especially after his lucky escape from Alexander Zverev, I never expected the finals to be one-sided during the semi-final clash. It was similar to the Women’s singles finals when Polish professional tennis player Iga Swiatek decimated the young and emerging American tennis player Coco Gauff. With such momentum, right from the Australian Open to French Open, I am confident it could be a Calendar Slam for Rafael Nadal. In the absence of the Grass Court King, Roger Federer, Nadal could be the Wimbledon Winner. If his luck continues, who knows, he may win the US Open too, to complete the Calendar Slam. I wish him the best in the remaining Grand Slam tournaments.

From Mr Vinay Mahadevan

Dubai, UAE