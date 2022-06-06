1 of 11
Norway's Casper Ruud (left) and Spain's Rafael Nadal pose at the net prior to the men's final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.
Spain's King Felipe VI stands up at the start of the match.
Nadal hits a return to Ruud during the final. The Spaniard reclaimed his crown as the king of the French Open, winning a record-extending 14th title by beating Ruud in straight sets.
Ruud adjusts his racquet between points. Nadal won 6-3 6-3 6-0 against the eighth seed to also extend his record number of Grand Slam men's singles titles to 22.
Fans of Nadal wave flags during the final at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.
Nadal 's wife Maria Francisca Perello clenches her fists during the final.
There were several Hollywood celebrities in attendance including actor Michael Douglas.
Nadal, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals last year, has won 112 of his 115 matches on the Paris clay.
Nadal (left) greets Ruud after winning their men's singles final match.
After also winning the Australian Open in January, Nadal has claimed back-to-back major titles for the first time since 2010 - when he won the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in a row.
Nadal and Ruud pose together after their match.
