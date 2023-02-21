Flying taxis in Dubai

It’s a revolutionary move to have flying taxis in Dubai (“ Who can use Dubai’s aerial taxi service, when, how and where? ”, Gulf News, February 13). Dubai is heading towards becoming a smart city. We already have the longest driverless metro in the world. Very soon, we will see aerial taxis and Dubai will be the world’s number one city to use artificial intelligence for the transport sector. Kudos Dubai!

Dubai

The future is now in Dubai

Dubai has recently announced that the city aims for aerial taxis and vertiports by the end of 2026. The city has also recently launched food delivery robots. In Dubai, the future has already arrived. I feel so lucky to be living in this city, which looks into the right use of technology. The city is led by a leader who is a visionary and focuses on the right things and issues, to ensure progress. Few places move as fast as Dubai. Head to Dubai’s Museum of the Future, and you will be amazed by the many projects in store for the city.

From Alicia Joe

Dubai

We are together

Unfortunately, countless displaced children in Syria and Turkey spend every moment with anxiety (“More than 7 million children affected by Turkey-Syria quake: UN”,Gulf News, February 14). Perhaps, just like financial help, they need psychological help, too, at this time of difficulty. Life can change in just a matter of seconds, even though people go to bed daily with so many dreams and plans.

The earthquake left people breathing their last, and brought vast destruction of infrastructure. Buildings and roads can take years to be rebuilt. Reading such stories of natural calamities while sitting in a safer place never brings comfort.

The question is what remedial measures are in place. The extent of human-made damage to nature and the environment are probably the reason behind the increase in natural calamities.

The rising death toll in Turkey and Syria is an alarming situation. The number of lives lost may be higher than the figures available to the public. Above all, the death of animals, birds, and other species may trigger the spread of diseases. Therefore, the UN (United Nations) and the WHO (World Health Organisation) should be much more advanced to ensure meeting such adverse situations effectively.

It is good to see the world joining together to help the struggling people in Turkey and Syria. We must appreciate the governments and other social organisations involved in the rescue mission.

From Mr Ramachandran Nair

Muscat

This Valentine for Turkey and Syria

Not all earthquakes are acts of nature. Man’s abuse of nature triggers some. What better way for the world to think about love this month of February, than to think of the tens of thousands of victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. It’s the right time to ruminate over their great losses, griefs and agonies at this moment. May we all be moved in compassion to pray that those who still breathe under the rubble of buildings, houses, and structures that crumbled down would be rescued alive, and that those whose loved ones were among the many thousands of fatalities would be comforted and find strength amid the tragedy. Thousands of bodies are yet to be taken out from under the buildings that collapsed. Dozens of countries had their respective rescue teams immediately flown in to Turkey and Syria, to help in the search and retrieval operations, and to alleviate the plight of the injured and those badly affected by the beastly temblor.

Love in action is what makes the world go round. No person or nation is too poor to be unable to help others in times of great need. It is refreshing that the Philippines government sent help to Turkey and Syria without second thoughts, even when our nation is being battered by problems like the onion price hike and inflation.

Philippines President Bongbong Marcos was prompt in his decision to offer help for the victims.

Having the earthquake victims in our hearts (and those of wars and government atrocities) could make this year’s Valentine’s Day the most meaningful and joyous. After all, the occasion is about love, not pleasure.

From Ms Reni M Valenzuela

Philippines