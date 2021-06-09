Illustrative image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Upcoming World Test Championship

This letter refers to the comments of New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult that this team can create history by winning the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) Finals against India (“World Test Championship final: A chance for us to create history, says Trent Boult”, Gulf News, June 01). Of course, there have been many instances, the latest being the One Day International World Cup Tournament Semi-finals in 2019 when the New Zealand team had upset the applecart of Kohli and his team in the past. However, under Kohli's leadership, the present bunch of players is a different team. The recent comeback series win in Australia, and the home series against England prove our team's potential to win matches. Hence, it may not be as easy as Boult thinks, though they have the upper hand due to their playing two Test matches, before the WTC finals, against the mighty England team. If New Zealand loses the series to England, it could be advantageous for India.

From Mr N V Krishnan

India at the Tokyo Olympics

It is unfortunate that the Tokyo Olympic contingent will have their team to coach Indian Badminton players, rather than India’s National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, who guided Saina Nehwal to win a Bronze Medal at the London Olympics, and P. V. Sindhu, a Silver at Rio Olympics. It would have been a golden opportunity for our team, under Gopichand's guidance, to win the elusive Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics. Anyway, still, we wish our players to shine in Tokyo and bring glittering Gold Medals to India.

From Mr Vinay Mahadevan

India

COVID-19 vaccine registration in India

The Supreme Court of India has wisely asked the central government of India about how villagers will apply and register for COVID-19 vaccination (“India urgently needs a new — and more just — COVID-19 vaccine policy”, Gulf News, May 30). Currently, vaccination requires prior registration on an app. It requires a smartphone or a computer. Villagers, many of them live below the poverty line. They do not own smartphones or computers. They may not know how to use digital apps. Hence, they may not register for vaccination. The Indian government should initiate vaccination camps in the villages. Health workers have already started visiting villagers in their homes for vaccinations in Jammu and Kashmir. In Bandipora and Ramban districts, health workers are visiting remote villages to vaccinate villagers. These villagers are scattered in hilly areas and difficult to access. In the Baniyar block in Baramulla, many towns have no access to the internet or online registration. Health officials are doing door-to-door inoculation. Such initiatives will help India to vaccinate the villages. People should also support the government's initiative by doing their best.

From Mr Rajendra Aneja

Mumbai, India

T20 World Cup

Last month, at the request of South African team coach Mark Boucher, AB de Villiers had expressed his desire to make an international come back, ahead of the T20 World Cup in India (“IPL 2021: AB de Villiers in Proteas colours again? call grows louder”, Gulf News, April 20). However, it is shocking that Cricket South Africa, the South African national cricket team, has announced that AB de Villiers won't make a comeback. If this is true, then it is a significant loss for the South African team. Villiers is the best cricketer; he performed pretty well, especially in T20. He is the best entertainer for cricket lovers worldwide.

From Mr N Mahadevan