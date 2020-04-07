Doctors speak outside a tent used as a waiting room for people with covid-19 symptoms set up at the Tenon hospital in Paris. Image Credit: AP

World Health Day

World Health Day is observed on April 7 annually (“COVID-19: Abu Dhabi's healthcare workers have a message for you”, Gulf News, April 7). This year, we celebrate the work of nurses and midwives. In the current scenario nurses and other health workers are at the forefront to fight COVID-19 and are risking their own lives everyday. They are working in hospitals and are doing their duty day and night. They provide high quality treatment and care to those affected by this pandemic.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai



Appreciating healthcare professionals

We must all unite globally in celebrating the work of nurses and midwives on World Health Day, April 7, 2020 (“Mumbai hospital sealed as 3 doctors, 26 nurses test positive”, Gulf News, April 7). We must remind world leaders of the critical role healthcare professionals play in keeping the community healthy. Nurses and other healthcare workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response - providing high quality, respectful treatment and care. Nursing and midwifery workforce should be strengthened. This is important if we want to achieve national and global targets related to universal health coverage, maternal and child health, infectious and non-communicable diseases including mental health, emergency preparedness and more. We greatly appreciate nurses and other health workers for discharging their duties effectively by promoting and protecting our health.

From Mr Handsen Chikowore

London



A nurse helps a patient suffering from COVID-19 who uses the Decathlon snorkeling face mask in the COVID ward of the Maria Pia Hospital in Turin on April 7, 2020. This private facility converted into a COVID hospital is the first to use snorkeling mask from Decathlon as CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) for patients suffering from novel coronavirus (COVID-19). / AFP / MARCO BERTORELLO Image Credit: AFP

Praise for healthcare staff

While people complain that they are stuck at home and are being forced to quarantine themselves, amid this pandemic, I remember the millions of doctors, nurses and healthcare staff that are working long shifts and are risking their own lives to help those affected by coronavirus. On World Health Day, lets take a moment to appreciate and pray for those first responders who are doing everything they can to reduce the death toll caused by COVID-19.

From Ms Reema Sachdev

Dubai



A lot has changed in a few months

Few months before the COVID-19 outbreak, masks, sanitisers and surgical gloves were not being used as dynamically as they are today. Nowadays, the whole world is talking about it, and are searching for a way to fight the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that COVID-19 is a disease that is spreading in multiple countries around the world at the same time.

Today, there are very few countries that have no cases to report. In the last few weeks, many countries have gone through difficult times. Countries and states are in lockdown, sterilisation drives are on, new rules and regulations are being made by authorities to safeguard the interest of their citizens. The list is endless. During such a dreadful time, there are millions of brave and selfless soldiers working sleepless nights to save COVID-19 patients. These soldiers of this war are none other than healthcare workers, doctors, nurses and other support staff that are facing this virus first hand.

Healthcare workers don’t have the luxury of staying in their homes to shield themselves from the coronavirus. They have to expose themselves to the risk of getting infected. Some have separated themselves from their families for weeks to avoid transmitting the virus to them. Some warriors are catching the disease by their continuous interaction with patients.

Due to their valuable support, we are safely sitting in our homes praying and waiting for this to subside. Hospitals are making amends to expand their locations to house more patients and help more people. Healthcare professionals are under extreme pressure.

Therefore, each one of us has a responsibility to support doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff members, not by just clapping in our hands in balconies. We should be hygienic, in addition to following rules and regulations by authorities.

From Ms Sheeba Hasnain

Sharjah, UAE

